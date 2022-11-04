Team Barrable out to emulate 2018 success at Mondello

Some twenty-one teams will contest Sunday’s popular annual Ford Fiesta 6-Hour Endurance Race at Mondello Park that begins at noon.

Most of the teams have three drivers but some will have four while all the 1.2 Zetec-engined Fiesta cars will be on controlled fuel (Circle K).

One of the favourites to take the chequered flag are the Team Barrable outfit from Swords, County Dublin with Michael and his sons Peter and Robert trying to emulate their 2018 success. Michael won the 2021 and 2022 Irish Fiesta championships and is also a rally driver of note and regularly contested the National Rally Championship back in the 1990’s and early 2000.

Robert took a trio of top three finishes in this season’s Mayo, Circuit of Munster and Galway Summer rallies and finished runner-up in the Triton-backed national championship; Peter dominated the final round of the Irish Legends series last month and also set a new lap record at the County Kildare circuit.

“The plan is to repeat our 2018 win.” said Michael who added, “It’s a really specialised event but I have two good lads with me, they are very competitive in their own right and have great experience. The race always comes down to the last fifteen minutes, it’s tremendous and there’s a great buzz.”

Other crews that should be in the shake-up are the Murray Motorsport cars headed by Eoin and Niall Murray; multi-Irish saloon car champion Michael Cullen, his son Victor and Dave Maguire and the Naas Court Hotel car of former Irish International showjumper Erik Holsten, Michael Leonard and ex-Irish Saloon car champion Johnny Whelan.

Incidentally, in a decision posted on Motorsport Ireland’s website on Wednesday of this week, Whelan’s competition license will be suspended for 90 days beginning on January 1st 2023. It follows a tribunal hearing that found he was in breach of the general competition rules by way of reckless driving during the second Fiesta Zetec race at Mondello Park last July.

The tribunal of appeal also imposed a penalty of exclusion from the race and four penalty points on his competition licence. Interestingly, the tribunal noted that the stewards acted outside their authority by imposing a six month suspension on Mr. Whelan’s competition licence.

Also on Sunday, Cavan’s Gary Kiernan (Ford Escort) is amongst the eighty-plus entries for the Carrick on Suir Motor Club’s rallysprint. His principal opposition are Cahir’s Pat O’Connell (Mitsubishi EvoIV) and Waterford’s Simon Reid (Escort). The event will be run over a reversed version of the 3.2 kilometre course used for the Faugheen motorcycle races.

Motorsport Ireland has announced the final three nominees for this years’ Billy Coleman Young Driver of the Year award. Irish Forest Rally champion Omagh’s Patrick O’Brien (the remaining qualifier for the monthly groupings) is joined by the wildcard duo of Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell and Kilkenny’s Jack Brennan.

Along with the previously selected Donegal trio of Eamonn Kelly (monthly grouping), Dylan Eves and Kyle McBride and Cahir’s Joe Browne, they will be interviewed at MI headquarters on Wednesday next where three will be selected for the final process, the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in Dublin on December 7th.