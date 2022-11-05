Dusting down the 'Sold Out' signs for latest chapter in storied Cork rivalry

Pat Duffy Men's National Cup first round: Energywise Ireland Neptune v UCC Demons, Neptune Stadium 6.30pm.

Back in '70s and '80s this rivalry was compared to the Celtic and Rangers football games but in recent times the tension has mellowed a little bit.

When the teams clashed in the opening round of the Super League five weeks ago two players were ejected, and it was clear Demons, after a three-year absence at this level, were back to make a statement.

Missing 24 free throws did not help Demons' cause and they lost by the minimum. Despite losing both Cork derby games to Neptune and Ballincollig, Demons have bounced back to win three games on the spin.

The most notable win came against the highly rated NUIG Maree a fortnight ago as the westerners in turn got one over at home to Neptune last weekend. Neptune were without their Catalonian star Nil Sabata with their Spanish ace Xavier Arriaga was also sidelined.

Both are expected to return on Saturday for a game that has sold out with 1,700 fans expected at the Neptune Stadium. Demons also toppled Tralee Warriors and, although going into this game as underdogs, they are sure to evaluate the Neptune mettle. The key people in Demons' squad are Kyle Hosford and American Jeremiah Moore who can pose Neptune problems. There is sure to be a carnival atmosphere at the Blackpool venue as these great rivals battle it out for the bragging rights. A tough game to predict but home advantage may swing it for Neptune in a game that will not be for the faint-hearted.

DBS Eanna v Garvey's Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Eanna 5pm.

Reigning champions Tralee Warriors face a tough test as they travel to play a highly rated Eanna side. It has been a difficult season to date for the Kerry side, losing four of their opening five Super League games. So where has it gone wrong for the champions?

In their defeats to Cork sides Neptune and Demons they were missing their influential veteran Kieran Donaghy, who is their main driving force on court. The balance of the team does not look as strong as last season as the Warriors had a serious post player in Nikel Roso, who was unstoppable at times and was without doubt the best big man in the league.

On the other side of the coin, they had the best point guard in American Aaron Calixte and this duo laid the foundation for their double-winning season.

This season American, De Ondre Jackson is a talented shooter but not in the same class as his predecessor Calixte.

Irish international Eoin Quigley is not firing and Darragh O’Hanlon is surprisingly getting restricted minutes.

Eanna warmed up for this game with an impressive 79-63 win over Griffith College Templeogue but have not been at full tilt.

Cork-born Seán Jenkins who moved from Neptune to play in America is back in Ireland strutting his skills with Eanna and has been a notable addition. Joshua Wilson, Marko Tomic and Neil Lynch are consistent in the scoring charts and they will need to be at it from start to finish.

This is possibly the biggest game in the Warriors' season and if Donaghy is passed fit they have every chance of securing a win.

NUIG Maree v Fkexachem Killorglin, Calasanctus College 7pm.

The clash between NUIG Maree and Flexachem Killorglin is sure to a highly competitive tie with an array of Americans and Europeans from both sides strutting their skills. NUIG are on the back of an impressive win over Neptune and will go into this game brimming with confidence.

Surprisingly NUIG had a hero in Galway-born Eoin Rockall who chipped in with 23 points, with Cathal Finn another solid player coming off the bench.

Killorglin led for much of their clash with Ballincollig but faltered coming down the stretch and, in end, lost out 84-81 to the Cork side.

Coach Declan Wall has an array of talent in Pharroh Jordan, Robert Alan Kelly Jnr and Jani Griffith and they will need to be at their very best to secure the all-important win.

When the teams last clashed in the Super League, NUIG secured a 94-84 win after commanding a 15-point interval lead.

The Killorglin side will know they need a good start in this game, but it may not be enough as NUIG hold all the aces and looked destined for a quarter-final berth.

Paudie O’Connor Women’s National Cup: The Address UCC Glanmire v Trinity Meteors, Neptune Stadium 3.30pm.

A tough task for the champions as they face Claire Melia and a Trinity Meteors side who defeated them in the Super League a fortnight ago in Dublin.

The Glanmire coach Mark Scannell openly admitted after the game that it wasn’t the best opening 20 minutes he has coached during his illustrious career.

Lessons will need to be learned by the Cork side if they are to remain on track to retain their title. The one plus for Glanmire is American, Brittany Byrd who contributed a staggering 52 points in their derby win over Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell.

Byrd is a phenomenal player, but Glanmire will need their Irish players to excel also as Trinity have some serious weapons.

Claire Melia who helped Glanmire win the Grand Slam last season will be on the opposite side in this game and if Meteors are to win this game the contribution of the Monasterevin-born ace could prove crucial.

When the sides last met it was the lesser lights like Lisa Blaney and Rebecca O’Keeffe that shone, such is the depth they have in their squad.

The bottom line for Glanmire is they need big performances from Áine McKenna, Claire O’Sullivan and Amy Dooley to win.

There are few better than Scannell when it comes to preparing for big games and that could prove crucial for his team in this game.

Verdict: The Address UCC Glanmire.