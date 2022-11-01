Brooklyn Nets part ways with coach Steve Nash

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5
Brooklyn Nets part ways with coach Steve Nash

'MUTUAL DECISION': Former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Pic: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 17:24
AP

Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an anti-Semitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Nash led the Nets to the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach.

“We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. “Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time. We wish Steve, Lilla and their family all the best in the future.” 

Brooklyn Nets Governor Joe Tsai said, “I’ve gotten to know Steve during his time in Brooklyn, and he is not one to shy away from challenges. My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team. Clara and I want to thank Steve, Lilla and their family for making this extraordinary commitment. We began this journey as colleagues, we part as friends.”

