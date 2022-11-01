Tim Young defeats Wayne Parkes to win Mick Owen Cup final

Tim Young’s rich vein of form continued at Bantry, his home road, when he won the Mick Owen Cup final at the expense of Wayne Parkes.

He dominated from the start, leading by almost a bowl after two to McSweeney’s farm. He played his next one to the right giving Parkes a chance to close the gap. He was too tight left with his reply though and beat the tip by just ten metres to still leave almost a bowl between them.

Young then played a brilliant fourth bowl, which Parkes beat to keep the lead just under a bowl. Young’s next bowl was tight left and just beat Harrington’s. Parkes didn’t capitalise on that one either, though he beat the tip by 30m. Young reached Casey’s cross with his fifth, which kept his lead close to a bowl. They made Cronin’s bend in the next exchange, with Parkes still holding the lead just under a bowl.

Young raised a full bowl of odds with a super seventh shot. Parkes made a good effort to follow it, but he fell 30m short. Parkes made light with his next one, but Young beat it by 30m to hold his advantage. He increased his lead past the novice line and when Parkes’ next bowls tailed off to the right the contest was over.

Denis Wilmot is through to the semi-final of the Ballinacurra tournament after beating Dan O’Halloran by almost a bowl. He opened with a great bowl to take the first tip by 50m. O’Halloran hit back with an equally good second one to win a good lead. Wilmot missed Brinny cross with his third one. O’Halloran looked well placed to make the cross, but his bowl jumped the kerb and missed Wilmot’s tip by 30m.

Wilmot held that lead in the next two to Foley’s. O’Halloran played a brilliant bowl from there past the muddy gap. Wilmot was too tight right with his reply and missed it well and only beat it by 60m with his next shot. After that though he was brilliant. He played two big shots in succession to lead at the GAA field. He consolidated his lead to the bridge. He was almost a bowl clear at the novice D line. O’Halloran fought on to save the bowl of odds.

Johnny O’Driscoll advanced in the Fergal Beamish Cup when he beat Muiris Buttimer by close to two bowls at The Pike. He presented Buttimer with an almost impossible gap to bridge when he made White’s cross in five to go two bowls clear. Buttimer rallied well to bring the lead back to a bowl at Dreaper’s. O’Driscoll had well over a bowl at the novice line and increased his odds to the line.

Trevor O’Meara beat Mick Hurley by a bowl in the Curraheen tournament. He went a shot clear by making light in two, against three for Hurley. He made the bridge in three and increased his lead up the hill. Hurley cut the lead to a bare bowl at the new house, but could get no closer.

Méabh Cuinnea is Munster u12 champion following her two bowls of odds win over Shauna O’Driscoll in Timoleague. O’Driscoll led the early shots, but Cuinnea played a big bowl to the first bend to win a lead she never relinquished. She led by almost a bowl at the monument. She then played a massive bowl, which catapulted her two clear.

Brendan Rafferty got an additional bonus for winning the All-Ireland Junior C final in September, when he was presented with the Tony Hughes Memorial Cup at the weekend. The new cup, will be presented to the Junior C winner annually.

John Young beat Ger Connolly in the last shot at Ballinacurra. Connolly had 40m odds after five to Foley’s. Young got a poor sixth, but Connolly didn’t exploit it. Young edged back into it and went in front after a great bowl past the GAA field. The score was in play to the last shots. Connolly was too wide with his last bowl and it drifted right. Young was very tight left with his one, but it rose onto the road and beat the tip by a distance.