Rhys McClenaghan qualifies for the pommel horse final at World Championships

The Team Ireland athlete progressed in first position.
Rhys McClenaghan qualifies for the pommel horse final at World Championships

PROGRESS: Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland. File Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 08:54

Rhys McClenaghan has qualified for the pommel horse final in first place after hitting an impressive score of 15.233 at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

The final will take place on Saturday from 3.22pm to 4.02pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

“I felt very confident today," said McClenaghan, "it felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special. 

"I know it’s only 50% of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that. I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”

Teammates Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer concluded their all-around and apparatus qualifiers on Monday with Cunningham’s best score of 13.800 on Floor ranking 38th in All-Around. McAteer’s top score was of 13.966 on Vault and Montgomery’s floor score of 12.900.

More in this section

Australia beat battling Ireland as T20 World Cup hopes fade Australia beat battling Ireland as T20 World Cup hopes fade
Italia '90 series, the Boks come to town and Champions League: the sport on TV this week Italia '90 series, the Boks come to town and Champions League: the sport on TV this week
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills Ghost tackles and ill-time celebrations: in the NFL, silly mistakes doom teams
<p>UNBEATEN: Ireland’s Lorcan Tucker fired an unbeaten 71 off 48 balls for Ireland against Australia in Brisbane yesterday. Pic: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard</p>

Andy Balbirnie laments missed opportunity for Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.218 s