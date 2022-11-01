Rhys McClenaghan qualifies for the pommel horse final at World Championships

Rhys McClenaghan has qualified for the pommel horse final in first place after hitting an impressive score of 15.233 at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
The final will take place on Saturday from 3.22pm to 4.02pm and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.
“I felt very confident today," said McClenaghan, "it felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special.
"I know it’s only 50% of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that. I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final.”
Teammates Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer concluded their all-around and apparatus qualifiers on Monday with Cunningham’s best score of 13.800 on Floor ranking 38th in All-Around. McAteer’s top score was of 13.966 on Vault and Montgomery’s floor score of 12.900.