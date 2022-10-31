Italia '90 series, the Boks come to town and Champions League: the sport on TV this week

No need to head out in that weather.
Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 16:30
Adrian Russell

Don't miss: This week, this TV column is rugby country. The clocks have gone back and the November internationals begin for Ireland with a massive clash against the world champion Springboks on Saturday. (Virgin and Amazon at 530pm)

Set record: There's a very interesting-looking three-part documentary -- Italia '90: When Football Changed Forever -- starting tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.  

Stream it: Relive all yesterday's Cork football drama on our live hub.  

MONDAY 

5.30pm Hellas Verona v Roma; 7.45pm Monza v Bologna, Serie A, BT Sport 1

7.30pm Men’s World Cup, Rugby League, Papua New Guinea v Wales, BBC 2 

8pm Plymouth v Exeter, League One, Sky Sports Football 

8pm Elche v Getafe, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV

TUESDAY 

11pm-6am Melbourne Cup, Sky Sports Racing, 2.30am-4.30am, Virgin Media One 

0.15am Bengals @ Browns, NFL, Sky Sports NFL

4am Afghanistan v Sri Lanka; 8am England v New Zealand, T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm Champion of Champions, snooker, FreeSports

2.30pm England v Brazil, Women’s World Cup, Rugby League, BBC 2 

5.45pm FC Porto v Atlético Madrid, Champions League, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore 

5.45pm Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Club Bruges, Champions League, BT Sport 5 & LiveScore

7.45pm Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers; 7.45pm Hull City v Middlesbrough; 7.45pm Preston NE v Swansea City; 8pm West Brom v Blackpool, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button 

7.45pm Luton Town v Reading, Championship, Sky Sports Arena

8pm Bristol City v Sheffield Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm Liverpool v Napoli, Champions League, RTÉ 2, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore 

8pm Marseille v Tottenham, Champions League, BT Sport 3 & LiveScore 

8pm Rangers v Ajax, Champions League, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore

8pm Bayern Munich v Inter Milan; 8pm Viktoria Plzen v Barcelona; 8pm Sporting Lisbon v Eintracht Frankfurt, BT Sport 5/6/7 & LiveScore 
 

WEDNESDAY 

4am Zimbabwe v Holland; 8am India v Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket

12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm Champion of Champions, snooker, FreeSports

5pm New Zealand v France; 7.30pm Australia v Cook Islands, Women’s World Cup, Rugby League, BBC Red Button

5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Leipzig, Champions League, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore 

5.45pm Real Madrid v Celtic, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore 

7.45pm Birmingham City v Millwall; 7.45pm Burnley v Rotherham Utd; 7.45pm Cardiff City v Watford; 7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Sunderland; Wigan Athletic v Stoke City, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button 

7.45pm Norwich City v QPR, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore 

8pm Manchester City v Sevilla, Champions League, BT Sport 3 & LiveScore 

8pm AC Milan v RB Salzburg, Champions League, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore

8pm Juventus v PSG, Champions League, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 6 & LiveScore 

8pm Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund; 8pm Maccabi Haifa v Benfica, Champions League, BT Sport 7/8 & LiveScore 
 

THURSDAY 

8am Pakistan v South Africa, T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket

11am Challenge Tour Grand Final, Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm Champion of Champions, snooker, FreeSports

3.30pm Istanbul Basaksehir v Hearts, ECL, BT Sport 3 

5pm Spain v Ireland, Wheelchair World Cup, Rugby League, BBC Red Button 

5.45pm Real Sociedad v Manchester Utd, Europa League, BT Sport 1 

5.45pm Djurgardens IF v Shamrock Rovers, ECL, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4 

7pm-10pm Championship at Mayakob, Sky Sports Golf

8pm Arsenal v Zürich, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 

8pm FCSB v West Ham Utd, Europa League, BT Sport 3 

8pm Roma v Ludogorets Razgrad, Europa League, BT Sport 4 

11pm Warriors @ Magic, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
 

FRIDAY 

0.15am Eagles @ Texans, NFL, Sky Sports NFL

4am Ireland v New Zealand; 8am Australia v Afghanistan, T20 WC, Sky Sports Cricket 

11am-4pm Challenge Tour Grand Final, Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm-4.20pm Down Royal, TG4

10pm-4pm Exeter, racing, ITV4

6pm-10pm; Sky Sports Racing, 6.30pm-10pm; ITV3, 6.30pm-10.15pm, Kentucky Breeders’ Cup (day 1), Virgin Media Three

6.45pm-11.15pm Champion of Champions, snooker, FreeSports

7pm-10pm Championship at Mayakob, Sky Sports Golf

7.30pm M’gladbach v Stuttgart, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix

7.30pm Australia v Lebanon, Men’s World Cup quarter-final, rugby league, BBC Three 

7.45pm Udinese v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

7.45pm Ireland A v All Blacks XV, Virgin Media Two 

8pm Girona v Athletic Bilbao, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV

YOU AGAIN: Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa director of rugby. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)
SATURDAY 

3.30am Canada v England; 6.30am New Zealand v France, Women’s World Cup semi-finals, UTV

8am Sri Lanka v England, T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

11am-4pm Challenge Tour Grand Final, Sky Sports Golf

Noon South Shields v Forest Green, FA Cup, BBC 1 

12.25pm Wincanton, Aintree, Doncaster & Down Royal, Racing, ITV4

12.30pm Sheffield Utd v Burnley, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

1pm Sale v Gloucester, Premiership, BT Sport 3 

1pm Italy v Samoa; 1pm Scotland v Fiji; 3.15pm Wales v New Zealand, November internationals, Amazon Prime 

1.15pm-3.30pm, Down Royal, RTÉ 2

2.30pm Men’s World Cup Quarter-final, Rugby League, BBC 1 

3pm Premier League (TBC), Premier Sports 2 

3.15pm Real Valladolid v Elche, LaLigaTV

3.40pm-10.30pm Kentucky, Racing, ITV4

5pm Papua New Guinea v Brazil, Women’s World Cup, BBC Red Button 

5pm Atalanta v Napoli; 7.45pm AC Milan v Spezia, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

5.30pm Ireland v South Africa, Virgin Media Two & Amazon Prime 

5.30pm Everton v Leicester, Sky Sports Premier League 

5.30pm Werder Bremen v Schalke, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5.30pm Celta Vigo v Osasuna; 8pm Barcelona v Almería, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV 

7.15pm Crossmaglen v Ballybay, GAA, RTÉ 2 

7.30pm Men’s World Cup Quarter-final: New Zealand v Fiji, BBC 2 

8pm France v Australia, November Tests, Amazon Prime 

9pm Kings @ Magic; 11.30pm Celtics @ Knicks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

11pm Marina Rodriguez v Amanda Lemos, UFC, BT Sport 2 
 

SUNDAY 

12am South Africa v Holland; 4am Pakistan v Bangladesh; 8am Zimbabwe v India, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

10.30am-3.30pm Challenge Tour Grand Final, Sky Sports Golf

11.30am Bologna v Torino; 2pm Sampdoria v Fiorentina, BT Sport 3 

12pm Lorient v PSG; 2pm Toulouse v Monaco, Ligue 1, BT Sport 4 

12pm Chelsea v Arsenal, Premier League, BT Sport 4

12pm St Johnstone v Rangers, SPL, Sky Sports Football

12.30pm Wrexham v Oldham, FA Cup, UTV 

12.45pm-5.15pm, 6.45pm-11.15pm Champion of Champions, snooker, FreeSports

1pm Atlético Madrid v Espanyol; 3.15pm Real Sociedad v Valencia; 5.30pm Villarreal v Mallorca; 8pm Real Betis v Sevilla, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 
1.30pm-4.15pm New York City Marathon, Eurosport 2

1.30pm Ballygunner v Kilruane, Munster SHC; 3.30pm Kilmacud Crokes v Naas, Leinster SFC, TG4

2pm Southampton v Newcastle Utd; 4.30pm Tottenham v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

2.15pm England v Argentina, Amazon Prime  

2.15pm Pau v Bordeaux, Premier Sports 2

2.30pm Men’s World Cup quarter-final, Rugby League, BBC 2 

3pm Athlone Town v Shelbourne, Women’s FAI Cup, RTÉ 2 

5pm Roma v Lazio; 7.45pm Juventus v Inter Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

5pm NFL Week 9, Sky Sports NFL 

6.45pm Man Utd v Chelsea, Women’s Super League, Sky Sports Football & Showcase -

7pm-10pm Championship at Mayakob, Sky Sports Golf

7.45pm Marseille v Lyon, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

8.30pm Cavaliers @ Lakers; 11pm Bulls @ Raptors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

