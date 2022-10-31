Australia beat battling Ireland as T20 World Cup hopes fade

Ireland's semi-final ambitions appear over after a second Super 12s defeat.
HOWZAT: Australia's Mitchell Starc is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Ireland's George Dockrell, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Ireland, in Brisbane Australia, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 11:23
David Charlesworth, PA, Brisbane

Ireland lost out to Australia by 42 runs at the Men's T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Monday morning. 

Aaron Finch came back into form and Australia took an appreciable chunk out of their net run-rate deficit.

Finch was criticised for his go-slow in his last knock against Sri Lanka but sparkled with three sixes and six fours in his 63 off 44 balls as Australia posted 179 for five, adding 101 in the last 10 overs.

While Ireland lost five wickets in 13 balls to slump from 18 without loss to 25 for five, Lorcan Tucker might have done England a favour with an unbeaten 71 in 48 balls to restrict Australia to a 42-run win.

Ireland's semi-final hopes appear over after a second Super 12s defeat but Tucker's knock spared them embarrassment and kept Australia's net run-rate below that of England, who face New Zealand on Tuesday.

Net run-rate will be decisive if teams finish level on points, with Australia joining group leaders New Zealand on five - although England could make it a trio if they overcome the Kiwis at the same venue.

ICC World Twenty20 - Group 1 Brisbane 

Australia 179-5 Innings Complete (A J Finch 63) v Ireland 137 (L J Tucker 71 no) Australia (2pts) beat Ireland (0pts) by 42 runs

More to follow 

