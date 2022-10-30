Late drama at Wembley as Latavius Murray gives Broncos victory over Jaguars

Late drama at Wembley as Latavius Murray gives Broncos victory over Jaguars

Latavius Murray scored the winning try for the Denver Broncos (Simon Marper/PA)

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 18:44
PA Sport Staff

Latavius Murray scored a running touchdown in the dying seconds as Denver Broncos twice came from behind to beat Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in front of 86,215 fans at Wembley.

The Jaguars went 10-0 in front then looked to have sealed victory with just under four minutes left when Travis Etienne scored with just under four minutes on the clock.

But KJ Hamler collected a 47-yard pass to set up Murray for the crucial score to seal a thrilling win and improve the Broncos’ record this season to 3-5.

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL London Games 2022 – Wembley Stadium
Denver Broncos hit back from behind to beat Jacksonville Jaguars (Simon Marper/PA)

The Jaguars, playing in London for the ninth successive year, arrived on the back of four straight losses but confident of victory against a side failing to live up to pre-season expectations.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the team after missing last weekend’s defeat to the New York Jets through injury but endured a rough start, throwing an interception on Denver’s second possession.

And the turnover proved costly as Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence quickly connected with tight end Evan Engram for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Denver’s defence gave their side a boost when Lawrence was brilliantly intercepted by Justin Simmons in the end zone as it looked like Jacksonville were going to add a second touchdown.

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL London Games 2022 – Wembley Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars twice held the lead against Denver Broncos (Simon Marper/PA)

But the Broncos offence failed again and Jacksonville’s next possession ended in a Ryan Patterson field goal to make it 10-0.

As the game approached half-time, Denver finally sprung to life. Wilson led a 75-yard drive down the field and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy rushed in from six yards to get the Broncos within three points at half-time.

Denver clawed their way back early in the second when Wilson booted them upfield, including a 38-yard pass to Greg Dulcich that saw Melvin Gordon go over from close range.

Etienne looked to have salvaged success for Jacksonville before Murray snatched a dramatic late victory for the improving Broncos.

More in this section

Monaghan's Moffett takes Kerry Winter Rally honours Monaghan's Moffett takes Kerry Winter Rally honours
Taoufik Allam wins with a time of 2:11:30 30/10/2022 Moroccan Taoufik Allam wins Dublin Marathon 
Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at Madison Square Garden Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at Madison Square Garden
NFLPlace: International
<p>MANE WOMEN: Jade Ellenger, Natalie Grider and Orla O'Dwyer of the Lions. Picture:  Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images</p>

AFLW: O'Dwyer stars as Brisbane edge out Melbourne at top of table

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.236 s