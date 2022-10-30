AFLW: O'Dwyer stars as Brisbane edge out Melbourne at top of table

Brisbane are the Minor Premiers after seeing off Melbourne to end top of the table after the ten rounds of the AFL Womens’ Home and Away season.

The Lions had a 45-point victory over Collingwood on Friday, 8.7 (55) to 1.4 (10).

Orla O’Dwyer kicked a behind after 11 disposals and four tackles during the game. Sarah Rowe kicked a behind for Collingwood with 13 disposals and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan had 13 disposals as well.

Melbourne Demons finished runners on the AFLW Ladder behind the Lions by 0.3%, essentially one point scored short despite having a 78-point win over the West Coast Eagles.

It finished 11.13(79) to 0.1(1). Blaithin Macken kicked her first AFLW goal for the Dees helping her side to a win.

While her teammate, Sinead Goldrick kicked a behind. Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy had 17 disposals and six tackles for the Eagles. Despite a tough day at the office for her side, she was one of the shining lights.

Cora Staunton capped off her 50th game with a goal in the opening minute from 55 yards out helping the GWS Giants 7.2 (48) to 4.8 (32) win over the Gold Coast Suns.

Staunton finished the season with eight goals in the ten games while had seven disposals and three tackles in Sunday’s win while Irish Examiner columnist Bríd Stack had 11 disposals and two tackles.

North Melbourne Kangaroos and Richmond played out a cracking draw 3.9 (27) to 4.3 (27) at Arden Street on Sunday.

Meath’s Vikki Wall had 13 disposals and two tackles while contributing a behind, while Cork’s Erika O’Shea had seven disposals and four tackles but has been reported with a head-knock post-game and most certainly would be a doubt ahead next weekend’s Eliminator Final.

Áine Tighe had a sterling performance kicking four goals in Fremantle’s 7.7 (49) to 7.7 (42) win over Hawthorn in Perth on Saturday.

AINE TIGHE ERUPTS @ainetighe has produced one of the best individual performances ever by an ☘️IRISH AFLW PLAYER☘️ in Round 10 including 4 GOALS



Just SENSATIONAL 🙌



SIT BACK. RELAX. AND ENJOY THE AINE TIGHE SHOW 💪⚓️#AFLW #aflwomens pic.twitter.com/1ohUXZsFiL — AFLW Ireland (@aflw_ireland) October 29, 2022

The Leitrim woman had her best performance to date in the Dockers guernsey, despite have a poor run of form of late only kicking one behind in her last three games. She finished Saturday’s game with 14 disposals, six marks, three tackles and four inside 50’s.

Both Aileen Gilroy (14 disposals) and Aine McDonagh (11 disposals) picked up a major each for the Hawks as both teams brought their respective seasons to a conclusion.

Rachel Kearns kicked a goal in the first five minutes in her second game back from her AC joint injury in Geelong’s 15.12 (102) to 4.3 (27) win over the Sydney Swans on Saturday.

It was a dominating performance from the Cats from start to finish and Kearns finished with 14 disposals and two tackles to confirm a home eliminator against the Kangaroos next Saturday.

Reigning Premiers the Adelaide Crows limped over the line against a tough St. Kilda side 4.5 (29) to 2.1 (13) on Saturday.

The 16 point win confirmed their top-4 status on the AFLW ladder to ensure having two bites of the cherry in the Finals series.

Niamh Kelly wound up with 12 disposals, five marks and three tackles in a good contribution to the Crows win. The Crows will be hoping that they will have Ailish Considine back before the season end.

Next weekend’s fixtures have been confirmed with the top four sides put into two qualifying finals while teams place 5th to 8th are playing knockout footy from next weekend.

2022 NAB AFLW Finals Series Season 7 Fixtures (all start times are GMT)

Friday, November 4

Qualifying Final 2:

Melbourne vs. Adelaide Crows, IKON Park (8:10am)

Saturday, November 5 Qualifying Final 1:

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond, Metricon Stadium (5:10am) Elimination Final 1:

Geelong Cats vs. North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium (8:10am)

Sunday, November 6 Elimination Final 1:

Collingwood vs. Western Bulldogs, Victoria Park (4:10am)

Weekend of November 12/13

Semi Final 1: Loser of QF1 vs Winner of EF1

Semi Final 2: Loser of QF2 vs Winner of EF2

Weekend of November 19/20

Preliminary Final 1: Winner of QF1 vs Winner of SF2

Preliminary Final 2: Winner of QF2 vs Winner of SF1

Weekend of November 26/27

AFLW Grand Final: Winner of PF1 vs Winner of PF2