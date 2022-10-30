Monaghan's Moffett takes Kerry Winter Rally honours

Monaghan’s Richard Moffett (Toyota Starlet) and his Killarney co-driver Ger Conway took top spot in the Banna-based Kerry Winter Rally finishing 24.8 seconds ahead of the Ford Escort of Tyrone’s Ryan Loughran and his Lyreacrompane co-driver Tony Healy. There was a late third place for the Donegal/Sligo crew of Stuart Darcy/Darragh Mullen (Proton Satria), who were a further 5.5 seconds behind.

Several crews were awarded the stage-interrupted time after Limerick’s Chris O’Callaghan crashed his Escort, temporarily blocking the opening stage. Meath’s Jack Newman (Escort) was best on the second stage close to Ardfert and arrived at the Tralee service park holding a slim one tenth of a second lead over Moffett with Clare’s Padraig Egan (Escort) 6.2 seconds further behind and 1.2 seconds ahead of Banteer’s Barry Meade (Escort) with Loughran and Monaghan’s Michael Carbin (Mitsubishi) completing the top six.

Former winner Daniel Cronin (Mitsubishi) was down in 15th place after he had to stop and ensure an errant animal went into a nearby field. Although Newman increased his lead to 3.5 seconds on S.S. 3, he retired a stage later after his Escort clipped a chicane bale and the impact resulted in the bonnet popping up, with valuable seconds lost, he withdrew at the service park.

New rally leader Moffett was 10.4 seconds clear of Loughran, both untroubled with Egan 3.8 seconds further adrift after experiencing trouble with the anti-roll bar. Carbin held fourth, his objective was to finish ahead of Egan and take maximum points to win the Drivers’ title in the Top Part West Coast Championship, the margin between was 9.6 seconds.

Moffett sealed the win with the best times on the final two stages even though the rear right wheel arch showed signs of contact with a chicane bale from the penultimate stage. Loughran had to be content with second and Darcy, with a better set up, came through to claim third after Egan’s Escort finished with steering issues caused by contact with a chicane. Carbin was fifth and lost his bid to win the Top Part series. David Moffett (Escort) finished sixth. Cronin retired with turbo problems and Ed O’Callaghan (Darrian) retired with overheating issues. The top ten was completed by Meade, Sam Moffett (Toyota Starlet), Eddie Doherty (Ford Escort) and Ian Roche (Subaru Impreza WRC).

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Oliver Solberg swept to an emphatic victory in the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, the final round of this year’s British Rally Championship. Driving a Melvyn Evans Motorsport VW Polo GTi R5, he finished a minute and 51.8 seconds ahead of the Skoda Fabia R5 of Londoner Ruari Bell with Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (VW Polo GTi R5) one minute and 8.7 seconds further behind in third.

Solberg moved into the lead on the second stage and was untouchable thereafter setting the best times on eight of the ten stages. Kelly, who had already clinched the Junior BRC title, steered the VW Polo, normally driver by his father Donagh, to fastest time on the final stage. Derry’s Johnnie Mulholland (Ford Fiesta Rally4) and his Cork co-driver Eoin Treacy were the top Juniors.