Moroccan Taoufik Allam wins Dublin Marathon 

Moroccan athlete Taoufik Allam has won the Dublin Marathon in a time of 2:11:30 today.

Allam came home more than two minutes ahead of second-placed Ashenafi Boja of Ethiopia (2:13:59)

Fellow Ethiopian Birhanu Teshome was third in a time of 2:14:26.

Nigist Muluneh, also from Ethiopia, took the women's title in 2:28:32 while her compatriot Hawi Alemu Negeri (2:29:36) took second.

Martin Hoare of Celbridge AC was first Irishman around (2:20:21) and Clonmel's Courtney McGuire was the quickest Irishwoman in a time of 2:32:50.

