Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at Madison Square Garden

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing career Saturday night with a victory at Madison Square Garden, where The Greatest fought some of his most memorable bouts.

Ali Walsh (7-0) beat Billy Wagner by unanimous decision in his first six-round bout. Ali Walsh bloodied Wagner’s face early and the middleweight demonstrated some of his grandfather’s showmanship, pausing to raise his arms and encourage the chants of “Ali! Ali!” while he had his opponent on the ropes in the first round.