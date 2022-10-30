Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at Madison Square Garden

Ali Walsh (7-0) beat Billy Wagner by unanimous decision in his first six-round bout
Muhammad Ali’s grandson stays unbeaten with win at Madison Square Garden

Nico Ali Walsh after his victory Saturday night in New York

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 11:58
Associated Press

Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, stayed unbeaten in his boxing career Saturday night with a victory at Madison Square Garden, where The Greatest fought some of his most memorable bouts.

Ali Walsh (7-0) beat Billy Wagner by unanimous decision in his first six-round bout. Ali Walsh bloodied Wagner’s face early and the middleweight demonstrated some of his grandfather’s showmanship, pausing to raise his arms and encourage the chants of “Ali! Ali!” while he had his opponent on the ropes in the first round.

It was Ali Walsh’s second bout at Madison Square Garden, where Ali fought eight times, winning all of them except the “Fight of the Century,” the 1971 first fight of his trilogy with Joe Frazier. Ali avenged that loss at the Garden in 1974 before winning their epic rubber match in the Philippines.

More in this section

Mexico F1 GP Auto Racing We will go for it – Mercedes stars gunning for Max Verstappen at Mexican GP
Katie Taylor with Brian Peters, Elizabeth Carabajal and Ross Enamait 29/10/2022 'I can't wait for Croke Park' - Classy Taylor dominates Carabajal and sets sights on Dublin
Lewis Hamilton File Photo Alonso claims Hamilton got his F1 titles easier than Verstappen 
<p>BATTLER: Vasiliy Lomachenko connects with Jamaine Ortiz during their lightweight bout at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden</p>

Lomachenko wins in return from military service in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.261 s