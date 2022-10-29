Classy Taylor dominates Carabajal to maintain unbeaten record

Katie Taylor showed plenty of her trademark skill and class to completely dominate Karen Carabajal at London's Wembley Arena, defending her undisputed lightweight world titles for the seventh time.

The Wicklow native was on top from the first bell to the last and while she couldn't get the knockout that at times she seemed to be stretching for, this was another imperious win to run her perfect record as a pro to 22-0. More importantly it keeps her on course for the return to her homeland that she has yearned after for some time now.

"It's been an amazing six years as a professional but the best is still to come," said Taylor in the ring after all three judges had scored the fight in her favour, 100-91, 99-91, 98-92. "I can't wait for Croke Park next year!"

That Dublin date will likely come some time in 2023 but for Saturday night at least, Taylor was happy to make do with the familiar turf of the English capital. Taylor was back at the same venue where her professional career had begun almost exactly six years ago and the Wembley Arena was again crackling with anticipation for her return to the ring for the first time since April's New York epic with Amanda Serrano.

A Dublin rematch with Serrano is the ultimate goal according to both Taylor and promoter Eddie Hearn who have mooted a Croke Park date for what seems like all six years of her pro career. Carabajal, who while boasting an unbeaten record had never fought outside her native Argentina, was seen as a staging post on the way to that renewal.

Taylor looked to set the tone early and while somewhat feeling her way into things against a somewhat unknown quantity, she delivered some of her trademark combinations from the off and left the judges in no doubt in the opener. Carabajal never looked like having the hand speed or indeed the footwork to truly threaten or damage Taylor whose class was all too clear in the second and even the third where Carabajal did break through with a couple of impressive shots.

Some talk beforehand, based on the assumptions that Carabajal was stepping way up and out of her class, had centred on whether we may see a first Taylor knockout since early 2019. Instead the Argentine hung tough and took all of Taylor's power and precision in a truly brave performance.

By the middle rounds the 12/1 challenger was sporting increasingly red swelling around her right eye but Taylor wasn't about to let up. By the eighth it did seem as though Taylor began to look for that elusive KO but she never put herself in danger and continued to concentrate on the body when opportunities presented themselves.

The final round saw Taylor land some a final few big shots, including a couple of crushing rights but true to the previous nine, Carabajal stood tough and tall and finished on her feet as the crowds road to salute Taylor's class and the challenger's stoic resolve.

"She's a tough, tough fighter. I think I boxed very smart. I'm just delighted to get another victory — 22 fights, 22 wins. Still undefeated, still undisputed, that's what it's all about," said Taylor. "Regardless of whether it's Amanda Serrano or not, we want to fight at Croke Park, 80,000 people. That will be the biggest event in women's boxing history."

Hearn echoed Taylor's talk of a visit to Jones's Road in the very near future.

"It's time to return to Ireland now," said the promoter. "Whoever it is, wherever it is, Ireland has to be next for Katie Taylor."