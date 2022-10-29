Hosford stars as UCC Demons teach Warriors a lesson

Men’s Super League

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 85 UCC Demons 89

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost to UCC Demons in a must-win Superleague round five thriller played before a huge crowd at the Tralee Sports Complex on Friday night.

The defending champions Warriors who had been on a 0-3 run knew another loss would probably rule them out of this year Superleague following losses to Maree, Belfast Star and Neptune.

Despite being without Kieran Donaghy who damaged a shoulder with Austin Stacks last Sunday, the hunger for the win was matched by the intensity in both defence and offence was more than matched a free scoring Demons side..

Demons, back in the Superleague for the first time in three years, were slow out of the blocks as Warriors opened the scoring with a Daniel Jokubaitis three pointer followed by a bucket from Matija Jokic but a James Hannigan three and basket from Kinsley Nwagboso had the Cork side in the contest.

The Warriors with Jokic and Quigley working hard at both ends moved 18-10 clear with 2.46 left in the opening quarter but Demons thanks to Tala Fam Thiam and a three from Stefan Manojovic cut the deficit to a 21-19 at the end of the opening quarter.

But Dave Lehane got hot early in the second and five points as Warriors missed two from three point land and despite a brace from Matija Jokic, it was Irish International Kyle Hosford who shot the lights out with two baskets in a row and Jeremiah Moore could not miss with a succession of baskets including two threes.

But Dre Jackson responded for the Warriors with four threes but Demons had a better spread of scorers with Hosford finishing the half with seven while Jackson had 24 for Warriors as the sides retired level on 50 apiece.

The third saw Demons make their move as they moved eight clear with Moore, Tala Fam Thiam with regularity as Warriors missed Donaghy under the boards and Jokic and Quigley were their only scoring threats as Demons led 72-66 at the end of the third.

Demons always looked comfortable down the stretch after Jackson was fouled out with 8.07 left in the clock and with Fam Thiam and Stefan Manojovic keeping their side in front, they led by 87-80 with 2.05 left and despite late baskets from Michelsson and Quigley they reduced the gap to three but UCC Demons deservedly hung for a big win.

MVP: Kyle Hosford

Top Scorers

UCC Demons: J Moore 23, K Hosford 18, T FAM Thiam 13

Tralee Warriors: M Jokic 30, D Jackson 24, E Quigley 13