Brilliant Hughes puts Ireland to the sword and on brink of World Cup exit

New Zealand 48 Ireland 10

Half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping New Zealand to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C.

Ireland had no answer to the silky skills of the Melbourne scrum-half, who sat out the Kiwis' opening two matches because of injury, but they played with plenty of spirit and gave their fans something to cheer with winger Louis Senior scoring a try in each half to go joint top of the scoring charts with six touchdowns in his three games.

It was a big improvement on the Wolfhounds' costly 32-14 defeat by Lebanon but their tournament exit will be confirmed if the Cedars beat Jamaica in Leigh on Sunday.

The Wolfhounds went into the game without three front-row forwards because of injury and suspension but they were by no means disgraced against their world number-one ranked opponents.

They had huge support among the 14,044 crowd and they had plenty to cheer in the opening stages as Ed Chamberlain gave them the lead with a 12th-minute penalty awarded for a ball steal.

But the partisan fans had little option but to admire the sublime skills of Hughes and his half-back partner Dylan Brown, who were paired together for the first time in the tournament.

Hughes demonstrated electric footwork to score the first try, which followed a careless offload by Ireland prop James Hasson, and produced a pinpoint lofted kick to corner for winger Jordan Rapana to score the second.

The Melbourne half-back then came up with a deft grubber kick for centre Peta Hiku to score his first try before coming up with a half-back to get the former Warrington man over for his second.

In between, Senior brought the biggest cheer of the night by picking off Briton Nikora's pass to sprint 40 metres for Ireland's try.

Leading 24-6 at the break, the Kiwis went further ahead seven minutes into the second half when Rapana slid over at the corner for his second try before front rower James Fisher-Harris crashed through some tiring Irish limbs.

That was the signal for coach Michael Maguire to give Hughes a breather but there was no respite for Ireland as his replacement Kieran Foran hoisted a high kick from which second rower Kenny Bromwich scored his side's ninth try.

Brown's second goal made it 44-6 but Ireland reached double figures on 65 minutes when Senior grabbed his second try of the night.

