Byrd is the word as phenomenal 52 lifts Glanmire past Brunell

The Address UCC Glanmire 95 Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell 81

Brittany Byrd was the toast of the Mardyke Arena last night as she amassed a magnificent 52 points that helped her side defeat Cork rivals Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell in the Women’s Super League.

The opening exchanges were played at a frantic pace with Mia Furlong and Byrd giving the home side an early lead. Both sides were guilty of poor shooting options but the Glanmire defence was exposed again a minute later when Kelly Sexton finished a fabulous move.

Byrd responded with a three pointer on the restart and she followed up with a free throw that cut the Brunell lead to three points.

On the final possession in this quarter Brunell had another chance to extend their lead but they fluffed the opportunity, as they commanded a 24-21 lead entering the second period.

The visitors were now on the ropes as they looked disorganized and it was no surprise coach Liam Culloty called a time-out when trailing 28-24 in the 12th minute.

Some of the Brunell fouling was silly and they were on five fouls in a three-minute period.

At the end of the quarter Glanmire looked to have put this game to bed as they went in at the break commanding a 45-32 lead.

Hard to believe Brunell only managed five points in the second quarter as a mixture of some good Glanmire defence, some dreadful play in the offensive half court and little or no structure hurt them.

Both sides resorted to some sloppy play, but Glanmire were lucky that Byrd continued to drain crucial baskets.

To be fair the spirit of Brunell should be complimented but when O’Shea nailed a stunning shot outside the arc it gave Glanmire a seven-point cushion 69-62 that they brought into the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch Glanmire were seldom troubled as the class of Byrd was a sight to behold in front of another capacity attendance.

Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 52, A McKenna 13, K Rasheed 8, S O’Shea 7.

Scorers for Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: E Thornton 33, K Walshe 14 L Homan 11, A Macheta 7.

The Address UCC Glanmire: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell: M Roberts, K Sexton, R Sexton, A Braham, E Peyton-Blake, L Homan, D O’Leary, L Crean-Hickey, E Thornton, M Finnegan, A Macheta, K Walshe, R Lynch, O Depuy, M Dunn.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise), S O’Shaughnessy (Tipperary).