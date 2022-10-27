Sam Moffett returning as to top seed for Kerry Winter Rally

For all of this season, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett has resisted the challenge of the cut and thrust of competing at the top level in Irish rallying.

Instead, the former Irish Tarmac and National champion opted to compete for fun and for the most part, has campaigned a rear-wheel drive Toyota Starlet.

He had only one outing in an R5 car, taking a Hyundai i20 to second place in the Killarney Forest Rally, he returns to the Kingdom county on Sunday as top seed in the Kerry Winter Rally.

The revised Motorsport Ireland calendar - with national events running on a biennial cycle for this and next year - sees the Banna-based event switch to this October bank holiday weekend. While Moffett continues his “fun run” others in the capacity entry will be intent on victory.

Those include the Escort trio of Cavan’s Gary Kiernan, Tyrone’s Ryan Loughran and Killarney’s Conor Murphy, who will be boosted by an impressive outing (second overall) in the recent Garda Motor Club’s Baltinglass Rally.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s Ed O’Callaghan makes a surprise switch to a Darrian T90 GTR. He joked, “It’s probably a midlife crisis.” before adding.

“I’ve always had it in my mind to buy one, but it would be foolish to do that and possibly find it would be something that I didn’t like. I will drive the Darrian belonging to Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher and see how it goes. I know it will be totally different, in fact the opposite to the Escort. I will enjoy the day whether I am first or last.”

Former double winner Ballylickey’s, Daniel Cronin is another to change mounts for the event, he will campaign a hired Mitsubishi Evo IX, similar to the one he drove to victory all of six years ago.

Monaghan’s Richard Moffett (Toyota Starlet), Limerick’s Chris O'Callaghan (Ford Escort), Donegal’s Stuart Darcy (Proton Satria) and local hero Mike Quinn (Ford Escort) a winner in 2014, complete the top ten.

For Monaghan’s Michael Carbin (Mitsubishi EvoVIII) the intention is to clinch the Top Part West Coast Championship that concludes with the Banna event.

Other interesting entries are Banteer’s Barry Meade (Ford Escort) former Irish National champions Declan Boyle and Melvyn Evans, both in Escorts along with Killarney’s Alan Ring (Subaru Legacy) and Millstreet native Mark Falvey (Ford Escort). The first of the day’s six stages begins at 9.43am, the service park is in the Princess Street car park in Tralee.

Meanwhile, as the British Rally Championship concludes with the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally in Wales, the championship organisers have announced details of the 2023 series.

The Ulster Rally is the only Irish round, it appears that the West Cork Rally was not considered due to the proximity of the opening round a week earlier.

The 2023 BRC rounds are: 1. Malcolm Wilson Rally, Cockermouth (March 11); 2. Beatson’s Building Supplies Jim Clark Rally, Duns (May 26/27); 3. Ardeca Ypres Rally, Belgium (June 23/24); 4. Modern Tyres Ulster Rally, Newry (August 18/19); 5. Get Connected Rali Ceredigion, Aberystwyth (September 2/3); 6. Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, Filey (September 22/23); 7. Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally, Llandudno (October 27/28).