Conor Benn relinquishes boxing licence with ‘allegations of misconduct upheld’

Benn was due to face a BBBofC hearing last Friday
Conor Benn has relinquished his licence (Yui Mok/PA)

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 18:41
PA

Conor Benn has relinquished his licence with the British Boxing Board of Control, the governing body has announced.

Benn was due to face a BBBofC hearing last Friday at which allegations of misconduct following the cancellation of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr were upheld.

It comes after trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men, had shown up in a test taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada).

“On the morning of the hearing, Mr Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC,” a BBBofC statement read. “In accordance with its rules and regulations, the board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr Benn was legally represented. The allegations of misconduct against Mr Benn were upheld.”

Benn was given notice on 17 October of his requirement to face the board and, while he did not attend the hearing, he was legally represented.

The positive Vada test came to light in the week the catchweight fight against Eubank Jr, which was due to be staged at the O2 on 8 October, was called off. Benn’s test is being investigated by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) while upon conceding defeat in attempts to stage the fight, promoter Eddie Hearn threatened the BBBofC with legal action.

After the cancellation of the fight, Benn tweeted: “I am truly gutted that we were unable to make this fight happen on Saturday and I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by the postponement.

“I am still completely shocked and surprised by this and it has been a tough couple of days. My team and I will consider the next options including rescheduling the fight, but my immediate focus is on clearing my name because I am a clean athlete.”

