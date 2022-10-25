Ellen Keane: Disability is not a dirty word. Time to end taboos 

Paralympic champion Ellen Keane is launching a podcast about disability which she admits could offend some people.

But she is putting her fears aside to use her platform to create more allyship and accountability among the general public, stressing that they could play a much greater role in understanding and helping those with disabilities.

“I might be poking a bear a little bit and people could get upset, but there are a lot of things that people with disabilities deal with in silence, that able-bodied people in their everyday (lives) don’t realise,” the Tokyo SB8 100m breaststroke champion says.

“I’m trying to change the status quo, so some people could be uncomfortable about some things,” Keane says of her new weekly podcast ‘The D-Word' which will cover everything from finding love to the struggle to get access to facilities and funding.

“Obviously the D is for disability. People are afraid of saying ‘disability’. People use so many other different words and some bad ones, ones that people (with disability) don’t identify with. There’s this fear of saying ‘disability’ but it’s not a dirty word,” she stresses.

“I think if more people were to realise what we go through it would be more automatic for them to think about it. Just knowing these things might make everyone’s life a bit easier."

She says the ignorance and taboos that still exist are “because people aren't exposed to disabilities every day. They don't realise they're not being inclusive and it's just bringing that to the fore. I'm not trying to shame or annoy anyone, it's just - ‘this is the reality and you guys have the ability to help us’.”

The first episode of her weekly Allianz-sponsored podcast will be released this Thursday and she will be interviewing more than just athletes.

“Each of my episodes is about a different type of disability so I have people born with disabilities, people who acquired a disability, people with hidden disabilities and people who become disabled in certain situations. There are so many people out there that you don’t even realise are disabled until they start talking about it.”

The 27-year-old Dubliner is a multiple para-swimming medallist at World and European level, including a silver at World Championships this Summer despite having Covid beforehand.

She achieved her ultimate sporting dream by winning Paralympic gold in Tokyo to add to her bronze from Rio but is continuing to compete up to Paris 2024.

That will make her a five-time Paralympian as she first competed for Team Ireland in Beijing when she was just 13.

Keane says the absence of spectators at Covid-struck Tokyo in 2021 was one of the reasons she’s staying on.

“I always thought I’d retire after Tokyo and then when I won the gold medal, I was so excited to do my next event. The fact that it was only three years (to the next Games) instead of four also made a big difference. It’s 18 months of hard work and then it’s done.”