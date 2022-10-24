County finals, Champions League action and an interpro: your sport on TV this week

the wonderful Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing series concludes on Tuesday at 930pm with some angling on the Corrib.
: Erling Haaland returns to Dortmund with Man City on Tuesday night, catch it on Virgin.
here.We've got a big double header of Cork football on Sunday with Nemo looking to spoil the Barrs' double plans. Check out the details
Tonga v Wales, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 2
West Ham Utd v Bournemouth, Sky Sports Premier League
Celta Vigo v Getafe, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV
Bears @ Patriots, NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Sevilla v Copenhagen, Champions League, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore
RB Salzburg v Chelsea, Champions League; 8pm, Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Rugby League World Cup, BBC Three
Borussia Dortmund v Man City, Champions League, RTÉ 2, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore
Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League, BT Sport 3 & LiveScore
Benfica v Juventus; PSG v Maccabi Haifa; RB Leipzig v Real Madrid, Champions League, BT Sport 6/7/8 & LiveScore
Burnley v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Ireland v England; 9am New Zealand v Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen, Champions League, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore
Club Bruges v Porto; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen; 8pm Barcelona v Bayern Munich; 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille, BT Sport 5/6/7 & LiveScore
Real Madrid v PSG; St Pölten v Roma; 8pm Chelsea v Vllaznia; Slavia Prague v VfL Wolfsburg, Women’s Champions League, DAZN
Ajax v Liverpool, Champions League, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore
Napoli v Rangers, Champions League, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore
Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon, Champions League, BT Sport 3 & LiveScore
Nets @ Bucks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
South Africa v Bangladesh; 8am Netherlands v India; 12pm Pakistan v Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Juventus v Lyon; Rosengård v Barcelona; 8pm Arsenal v Zürich; Benfica v Bayern München, Women’s Champions League, DAZN
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2
Fiorentina v Istanbul Basaksehir, ECL, BT Sport 4
Shamrock Rovers v Gent, ECL, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol, Europa League, Virgin Media Three & BT Sport 1
West Ham Utd v Silkeborg, ECL, BT Sport 2
Mavericks @ Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Ravens @ Buccaneers, NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Afghanistan v Ireland; 9am Australia v England, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Bermuda Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Practice Mexico City Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1
New Zealand v Ireland, Rugby League, World Cup, BBC Three
Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin, Sky Sports Mix
Scarlets v Leinster, URC,TG4 & Premier Sports 2
Glasgow v Benetton, Premier Sports 1
Gloucester v Exeter, Premiership, BT Sport 1
Birmingham City v QPR, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Mallorca v Espanyol, LaLigaTV
France v Italy, quarter-final, Women’s World Cup, ITV
Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf
New Zealand v Wales, quarter-final, Women’s World Cup, UTV
New Zealand v Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Leicester v Manchester City, Premier League, BT Sport 1
West Brom v Sheffield Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Wetherby, racing, UTV
Almería v Celta Vigo; 3.15pm Cádiz v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga, LaLigaTV
Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Harlequins v London, Premiership, BT Sport 2
Fiji v Scotland, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 2
Munster v Ulster, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1
Dragons v Zebre, Premier Sports 2
Lecce v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 2
Wexford Youths v Shelbourne, WNL, TG4
Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
Fulham v Everton; 7.45pm Liverpool v Leeds Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
Practice & Qualifying Mexico City Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1
Bermuda Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Ospreys v Connacht, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1
Inter Milan v Sampdoria, BT Sport 1
Strasbourg v Marseille, BT Sport 2
Valencia v Barcelona, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2
Heat @ Kings, NBA, Sky Sports Mix
Calvin Kattar v Arnold Allen, UFC, BT Sport 2
Thunder @ Mavericks, NBA, Sky Sports Mix
Vasiliy Lomachenko v Jamaine Ortiz, Boxing, Sky Sports Arena
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe; 7am Netherlands v Pakistan; 11am India v South Africa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Empoli v Atalanta, BT Sport 1
Auxerre v Ajaccio; 2pm Monaco v Angers; 4.05pm Lorient v Nice; BT Sport 3
Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Livingston v Celtic, SPL, Premier Sports 2
Osasuna v Real Valladolid, LaLigaTV
Jaguars v Broncos, NFL, UTV
St Michael's v Knocknagree, Barrs v Nemo Rangers, Cork football double header, Examiner Sport livestream.
Mid Kerry v East Kerry, Kerry SFC Final; Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, Limerick SHC Final, TG4.
Everton v Man Utd, WSL, BBC 1
Spezia v Fiorentina; 5pm Lazio v Salernitana, BT Sport 2
Union Berlin v M’gladbach; 4.30pm Schalke v SC Freiburg, Sky Sports Football
Cardiff v Edinburgh, URC, Premier Sports 1
Saracens v Sale, Premiership, BT Sport 1
Real Madrid v Girona; 5.30pm Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal; 8pm Real Sociedad v Real Betis, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports
Man Utd v West Ham Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
Samoa v France, Rugby League World Cup, BBC
NFL - Sky Sports NFL
Bermuda Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Mexico Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1
Arsenal v West Ham Utd, WSL, Sky Sports Football & Showcase
Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Airtricity League, RTÉ 2
Pelicans @ Clippers; 10pm Warriors @ Pistons, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Torino v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Lyon v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2