County finals, Champions League action and an interpro: your sport on TV this week

No need to go too far from that couch groove. 
County finals, Champions League action and an interpro: your sport on TV this week
Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 12:08
Adrian Russell

- Set the Sky box: the wonderful Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing series concludes on Tuesday at 930pm with some angling on the Corrib. 

- Don't miss: Erling Haaland returns to Dortmund with Man City on Tuesday night, catch it on Virgin. 

- Stream it: We've got a big double header of Cork football on Sunday with Nemo looking to spoil the Barrs' double plans. Check out the details here

MONDAY 

7.30pm Tonga v Wales, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 2 

8pm West Ham Utd v Bournemouth, Sky Sports Premier League

8pm Celta Vigo v Getafe, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV 

1.15am Bears @ Patriots, NFL, Sky Sports NFL

TUESDAY 

5.45pm Sevilla v Copenhagen, Champions League, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore 

5.45pm RB Salzburg v Chelsea, Champions League; 8pm, Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore 

7.30pm Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands, Rugby League World Cup, BBC Three 

8pm Borussia Dortmund v Man City, Champions League, RTÉ 2, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore 

8pm Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk, Champions League, BT Sport 3 & LiveScore 

8pm Benfica v Juventus; PSG v Maccabi Haifa; RB Leipzig v Real Madrid, Champions League, BT Sport 6/7/8 & LiveScore 

8pm Burnley v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

WEDNESDAY 

5am Ireland v England; 9am New Zealand v Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

5.45pm Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen, Champions League, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore

5.45pm Club Bruges v Porto; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen; 8pm Barcelona v Bayern Munich; 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille, BT Sport 5/6/7 & LiveScore

5.45pm Real Madrid v PSG; St Pölten v Roma; 8pm Chelsea v Vllaznia; Slavia Prague v VfL Wolfsburg, Women’s Champions League, DAZN 

8pm Ajax v Liverpool, Champions League, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2 & LiveScore 

8pm Napoli v Rangers, Champions League, BT Sport 4 & LiveScore 

8pm Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon, Champions League, BT Sport 3 & LiveScore 

8pm Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol Rovers, League One, Sky Sports Football
 

THURSDAY 

0.30am Nets @ Bucks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

4am South Africa v Bangladesh; 8am Netherlands v India; 12pm Pakistan v Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket

1pm Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf

5.45pm Juventus v Lyon; Rosengård v Barcelona; 8pm Arsenal v Zürich; Benfica v Bayern München, Women’s Champions League, DAZN 

5.45pm PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 

5.45pm Fiorentina v Istanbul Basaksehir, ECL, BT Sport 4 

8pm Shamrock Rovers v Gent, ECL, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4 

8pm Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol, Europa League, Virgin Media Three & BT Sport 1

8pm West Ham Utd v Silkeborg, ECL, BT Sport 2 

8pm Hearts v RFS, ECL, BT Sport 3
 

FRIDAY 

0.30am Mavericks @ Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

1.15am Ravens @ Buccaneers, NFL, Sky Sports NFL 

5am Afghanistan v Ireland; 9am Australia v England, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

8am Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

1pm Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm Bermuda Championship, Sky Sports Golf

7pm Practice Mexico City Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1 

7.30pm New Zealand v Ireland, Rugby League, World Cup, BBC Three

7.30pm Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin, Sky Sports Mix 

7.35pm Scarlets v Leinster, URC,TG4 & Premier Sports 2 

7.35pm Glasgow v Benetton, Premier Sports 1 

7.45pm Gloucester v Exeter, Premiership, BT Sport 1 

8pm Birmingham City v QPR, Championship, Sky Sports Football

8pm Mallorca v Espanyol, LaLigaTV 

HOME COMFORTS? Munster head coach Graham Rowntree will see his side take on Ulster in Limerick. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
HOME COMFORTS? Munster head coach Graham Rowntree will see his side take on Ulster in Limerick. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SATURDAY

4.30am France v Italy, quarter-final, Women’s World Cup, ITV

6am Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

7.30am New Zealand v Wales, quarter-final, Women’s World Cup, UTV 

9am New Zealand v Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

12.30pm Leicester v Manchester City, Premier League, BT Sport 1 

12.30pm West Brom v Sheffield Utd, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

1pm Wetherby, racing, UTV

1pm Almería v Celta Vigo; 3.15pm Cádiz v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano, LaLiga, LaLigaTV 

1.30pm Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf

3pm Harlequins v London, Premiership, BT Sport 2

5pm Fiji v Scotland, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 2 

5.15pm Munster v Ulster, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 

5.15pm Dragons v Zebre, Premier Sports 2 

5.15pm Lecce v Juventus, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

5.20pm Wexford Youths v Shelbourne, WNL, TG4 

5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5.30pm Fulham v Everton; 7.45pm Liverpool v Leeds Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

5.45pm Practice & Qualifying Mexico City Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1 

6.30pm Bermuda Championship, Sky Sports Golf

7.35pm Ospreys v Connacht, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 

7.45pm Inter Milan v Sampdoria, BT Sport 1 

8pm Strasbourg v Marseille, BT Sport 2 

8pm Valencia v Barcelona, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 

11pm Heat @ Kings, NBA, Sky Sports Mix  

SUNDAY 

12am Calvin Kattar v Arnold Allen, UFC, BT Sport 2

1am Thunder @ Mavericks, NBA, Sky Sports Mix 

1am Vasiliy Lomachenko v Jamaine Ortiz, Boxing, Sky Sports Arena

3am Bangladesh v Zimbabwe; 7am Netherlands v Pakistan; 11am India v South Africa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket

5am Asian Amateur Championship, Sky Sports Golf

11.30am Empoli v Atalanta, BT Sport 1 

12pm Auxerre v Ajaccio; 2pm Monaco v Angers; 4.05pm Lorient v Nice; BT Sport 3 

12pm Portugal Masters, Sky Sports Golf

12pm Livingston v Celtic, SPL, Premier Sports 2 

1pm Osasuna v Real Valladolid, LaLigaTV

1.30pm Jaguars v Broncos, NFL, UTV 

2pm St Michael's v Knocknagree, Barrs v Nemo Rangers, Cork football double header, Examiner Sport livestream. 

2.15pm Mid Kerry v East Kerry, Kerry SFC Final; 4.30pm Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh, Limerick SHC Final, TG4.

2pm Everton v Man Utd, WSL, BBC 1 

2pm Spezia v Fiorentina; 5pm Lazio v Salernitana, BT Sport 2 

2.30pm Union Berlin v M’gladbach; 4.30pm Schalke v SC Freiburg, Sky Sports Football 

3pm Cardiff v Edinburgh, URC, Premier Sports 1 

3pm Saracens v Sale, Premiership, BT Sport 1 

3.15pm Real Madrid v Girona; 5.30pm Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal; 8pm Real Sociedad v Real Betis, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 

4.15pm Man Utd v West Ham Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

5pm Samoa v France, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 

4pm NFL - Sky Sports NFL 

5.30pm Bermuda Championship, Sky Sports Golf

6.30pm Mexico Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1 

6.45pm Arsenal v West Ham Utd, WSL, Sky Sports Football & Showcase 

7pm Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Airtricity League, RTÉ 2 

7pm Pelicans @ Clippers; 10pm Warriors @ Pistons, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

7.45pm Torino v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

7.45pm Lyon v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

More in this section

FBL-ENG-PR-WOLVES-LEEDS Tipping point for contact sport? US health body rules collision sports cause CTE in landmark change
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers After another ugly loss, what is the point of this season for Tom Brady?
2022 AFL Grand Final - Geelong v Sydney AFL winner Zach Tuohy inks one-year contract extension at Geelong
<p>SECOND BEST AGAIN: Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen at the United States Grand Prix. Pic: Charlie Neibergall/AP</p>

Lewis Hamilton accepts it’s ‘highly unlikely’ he’ll win a race this season

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.245 s