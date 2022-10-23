'It’s been an incredible journey' - Emotional Nagle signs off as co-driving career comes to an end

The World Rally Championship career of Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle concluded with a ninth-place finish alongside his Waterford driver Craig Breen (Ford Puma Rally1) in RallyRACC - Rally de Espana.

The penultimate round of the WRC was won by Sebastien Ogier (Toyota Yaris Rally1), who took his 55th win of his WR career in contrast to a maiden success for his co-driver Benji Veillas.

Together, with newly crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera’s third place, it secured the manufacturer’s title for Toyota Gazoo Racing. Ogier finished 16.4 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20 Rally1).

Breen struggled during the opening leg and while the situation improved during Saturday’s stages, he still had understeer issues. Holding seventh ahead of the final leg, he lost two places with a puncture on the first of Sunday’s four stages.

At the finish co-driver Nagle said, “I’m a bit emotional, it’s been an incredible journey. I came into the sport as a young man, followed the dream. I had five (WRC) wins and I leave as a husband and father and a lifetime of memories. I have to thank two people, this man Craig (Breen), he’s been like a brother to me and I have to mention Kris Meeke from our Citroen days. Without them, I would never be where I am today.

"Thanks to my wife, kids and everyone at home and all the Irish here this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Derry’s Fionn McLaughlin was the top Irish karter at IAME Warrior Finals (IWF22) in Le Mans where he finished second to British karter Gabriel Stilp, who clinched back to back titles in the X30 Junior category.

Stilp qualified on pole and halfway through the twenty lap race had opened up a three second lead over McLaughlin, who got no real help from the others to try and reel in Stilp, who went on to win by 2.824 seconds.

Loughrea’s Alex O’Grady finished sixth. Naas karter Jack Buckley was 14th and Monaghan’s Morgan Moore, who qualified fifth, finished 33rd. In one of the Pre-Finals, Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin saw his qualification hopes evaporate when he along with several others karters tangled and spun on the opening lap. There were no Irish qualifiers for the X30 Senior Final won by French karter Evan Giltaire.

Meanwhile, at the second annual Motorsport Ireland congress in Portlaoise on Saturday, Jack Chambers, Minister of State for Sport, Gaeltacht and Defence spoke about the economic benefit that the sport brings to the regions where events are hosted.

“I am delighted to see that the sport is going strong around the country. A congress like this is a great opportunity to look back over the year and to discuss matters that will have an impact on the organisation at all levels going forward.”

During his visit, he met Naas karter Roisin Sweeney, the recently crowned Irish T4 Senior kart champion. During the day-long event, the only election to take place was that of the regional representatives (3) to the Motor Sport Council. However, following the selection process, it was noted that one of the positions (East) is to be challenged.

RallyRACC - Rally de Espana (Round 12 World Rally Championship (Salou): 1. S. Ogier/B. Veillas (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) 2h. 44m. 43.9s; 2. T. Neuville/M. Wydaeghe (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +16.4s; 3. K. Rovanpera/J. Halttunen (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1) +34.5s; 4. O. Tanak/M. Jarveoja (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +44.0s; 5. D. Sordo/C. Carrera (Hyundai i20 N Rally1) +1m. 16.5s; 6. E. Evans/S. Martin (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+1m. 51.1s; 7. T. Katsuta/A. Johnston (Toyota GR Yaris Rally1)+2m. 19.1s; 8. A. Fourmaux/A. Coria (Ford Puma Rally1) +2m. 38.4s; 9. C. Breen/P. Nagle (Ford Puma Rally1)+2m. 43.0 s; 10. P. L. Loubet/V. Landais (Ford Puma Rally1)+3m. 25.1s; 21. J. McErlean/J. Fulton (Hyundai i20 R5)+2h. 58m. 22.8s; 29. W. Creighton/L. Regan (Hyundai i20 R5)+3h. 03m. 02.5s; 42. E. Boland/MJ. Morrissey (Ford Fiesta R5 MkII)+3h. 14m. 08.3s.

World Rally Championship for Drivers’ Standings (After Round 12): 1. K. Rovanpera 255points; O. Tanak 187pts; 3. T. Neuville 166pts; 4. E. Evans 124pts; 5. T. Katsuta 106pts; 6. S. Ogier 85pts. 7. C. Breen 79pts; 8. D. Sordo 60pts; 9. E. Lappi 58pts; 10. G. Greensmith 36pts.

World Rally Championship for Manufacturers’ Standings (After Round 12): 1. Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT 503points; 2. Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT 410pts; 3. M-Sport Ford WRT 238pts; 4. Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG 122pts.