Silver for Fryers as Irish fighters hunt Euro gold after historic week

Caitlin Fryers settled for silver as finals day of the European Women's Boxing Championships in Montenegro threatened to spark a gold rush with five Irish finalists in action.

Fryers, the 22-year-old from Belfast, faced the ultra-experienced Naz Buse Cakiroglu in the light flyweight decider and the class of Turkey's Olympic silver medalist was all too clear throughout as she stormed to a unanimous triumph.

Four years older than her Irish opponent, Cakiroglu showed real flashes of her pedigree in the first round, forcing Fryers to hunt her down and then catching the Belfast native when she got in close. The judges all favoured the Turk in the opening round.

Things got even tougher in the second stanza with Fryers knowing she needed to make up ground. Instead she fell further behind with Fryers again caught with stinging combinations. Three of the five judges scored the round a 10-8.

Cakiroglu knew all she had to do was keep her distance to claim a second European title after winning gold in 2019 and so it proved. Fryers can nonetheless be particularly proud of her incredible progress after a great performance in Montenegro.

History has already been made in Budva this week with a whopping seven Irish competitors securing medals, a record haul at a major championships for the country.

Later on Saturday Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington will take on Lenka Bernardova of the Czech Republic in the 60kg decider followed right afterwards by Amy Broadhurst who faces Mariia Bova of Ukraine in the 63kg final.

After a short break, Cork's Tina Desmond faces Armenian Ani Hovsepyan with the light middleweight gold medal on the line with Roscommon native Aoife O'Rourke rounding off the historic Irish challenge in Montenegro as she faces Elzbieta Wojcik of Poland in the 75kg final.