Dominic Thiem finds his form for ‘special’ win over Hubert Hurkacz

Former US Open champion Thiem has struggled to recapture anything like his best form since returning from a serious wrist injury in March.
Dominic Thiem secured a statement win against Hubert Hurkacz (John Walton/PA)
Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 16:35
PA

Dominic Thiem claimed his biggest victory for two years by beating top seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the European Open in Antwerp.

But the Austrian has slowly been finding his confidence again and battled from a set down to see off world number 11 Hurkacz 3-6 7-6 (9) 7-6 (4).

He saved three match points in the second-set tie-break, one on a lucky net cord, and was rewarded for bold play in the deciding tie-break, showing his delight after a final forehand winner found its mark.

Hurkacz is the highest-ranked player Thiem has beaten since victory over Novak Djokovic in the last four of the ATP Finals in November 2020.

The 29-year-old, ranked down at 132, said in his on-court interview: “It’s very special. This victory is unbelievable because it’s my first win over an almost top-10 guy in my comeback. It was unbelievable to play, a great atmosphere, close match.

“I was starting to get into the match, feeling more and more comfortable. Today the luck was on my side. I’m very happy to even get to those close situations again.”

In the last four, Thiem will face American Sebastian Korda, who continued his good form with a thumping 6-0 6-2 victory over Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka.

