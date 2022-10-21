Bronze for Sweeney and Walsh at Euro champs after semi-final defeats

Shannon Sweeney and Michaela Walsh have finished their European Women's Elite Boxing Championships in Montenegro with bronze medals after semi-final defeats on Friday.
Mayo woman Sweeney was beaten by Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova in the last four of the minimumweight class.
A tactical, cagey affair went the way of Sweeney's accomplished opponent, who booked her place in the gold medal fight.
Walsh was beaten by Italy's Irma Testa in a split decision.
The Belfast native cut a dejected figure as the arm of the Italian was raised after three tough rounds.
Seven Irish fighters are guaranteed at least bronze in today's semi-finals.