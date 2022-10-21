Bronze for Sweeney and Walsh at Euro champs after semi-final defeats

The Mayo fighter was beaten by her Bulgarian opponent. 
REFLECTIONS: Shannon Sweeney of Ireland speaking to RTÉ after being defeated by Sevda Asenova of Bulgaria. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 14:04

Shannon Sweeney and Michaela Walsh have finished their European Women's Elite Boxing Championships in Montenegro with bronze medals after semi-final defeats on Friday.

Mayo woman Sweeney was beaten by Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova in the last four of the minimumweight class.

A tactical, cagey affair went the way of Sweeney's accomplished opponent, who booked her place in the gold medal fight. 

Walsh was beaten by Italy's Irma Testa in a split decision.

The Belfast native cut a dejected figure as the arm of the Italian was raised after three tough rounds.

Seven Irish fighters are guaranteed at least bronze in today's semi-finals.

More to follow 

