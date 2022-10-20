Medals secured but Irish charge is not over yet 

The Irish boxing medal train has gained seven passengers in the last number of days thanks to some stellar performances on the quarter-final stage of the Women's European Championships.

A feat no other selection has reached.

Attention now turns to the semi-final action on Friday, where a Kellie Harrington-led Irish team will endeavour to guarantee silver medals for their country.

Harrington, Caitlin Fryers, Aoife O'Rourke, Amy Broadhurst, Tina Desmond, Michaela Walsh, and Shannon Sweeney will all be in the ring in Budva after impressive displays earned each a spot in the last four.

Olympic champion Harrington was one of three boxers to qualify for the semi-finals on Wednesday, with Fryers and O'Rourke getting the job done along with the Dubliner.

Powerful lightweight Harrington defeated English challenger Shona Whitwell on a split decision.

After struggling to get to grips with her opponent throughout the cagey first round, she grew into the fight, and eventually was able to hold Whitwell at bay in the third round thanks to a display of great technical boxing, demonstrating her class.

Wins for Fryers and O'Rourke came either side of that Harrington victory, beating the Bulgarian and Turkish fighters that stood in their way.

Their success, added to the brilliant displays of Desmond, Walsh, Sweeney and Broadhurst will have filled Irish fans with the hope of seeing a number of silver or gold medals returning to these shores by the time all is said and done.

Sweeney, of the St. Anne's Boxing Club, will be the first of the Irish to enter the ring on Friday, where Sevda Asenova of Bulgaria will be her opponent in the opening match of the afternoon session.

Commonwealth Games champ Walsh will meet Italy's Irma Testa, while world champion Broadhurst faces Sara Beram of Croatia.

Tina Desmond takes on Italy’s Melissa Gemini to conclude the afternoon session in Buvda.

Fryers meets Azerbaijan’s Anakhanim Ismayilova, Harrington contests against Kosovo’s Donjeta Sadiku and O’Rourke takes on Love Holgersson of Sweden to wrap up a day in which the Irish will want to stay on that medal train, but perhaps trade in their bronze for silver, and maybe even gold.