Rachel Kearns makes shock return to Cats side

RACHEL Kearns will make a shock return for Geelong in round nine after recovering from a shoulder injury faster than expected.

The Mayo woman picked up an AC joint injury in her right shoulder in their season-opening win over Richmond. In the days after the game, Geelong’s Head AFLW Physiotherapist Erin Nelson said at the time "This will most likely be a season ending injury." Kearns was ruled out for 10-12 weeks in early September.

The 25 year old has worked very hard with her rehab over the past seven weeks and had impressed Cats Head Coach Dan Lowther last week ahead of their round eight game.

“Rach Kearns is breathing down my neck to try to get back into the team. She's fit, firing and ready to go for this weekend.” Kearns has been named at full forward in Geelong's side to face Adelaide on Friday.

Ailish Considine is out of the final two rounds indefinitely while recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in training in August. While Niamh Kelly, who played her 25th AFLW game last week, will start midfield for the Crows.

Meanwhile, Orlagh Lally’s AFLW season is over.

The two time All Ireland winner with Meath suffered a serious shoulder injury in training last week.

“Orlagh had a mid-week incident where she ‘subluxed’ her shoulder,” said Fremantle's senior AFLW physio Gabby Charlton.

“Orlagh’s had previous surgery on this site so we’ve consulted specialists. We’re getting a few scans and deciding on the best path for Orlagh at the moment.” Clara Fitzpatrick is out of this week’s round nine game for St Kilda after picking up a jarred knee. While, Grace Kelly’s return for the Saints is still unknown with an on-going Achilles injury.

This week’s AFLW fixtures Round Nine (all start times are IST)