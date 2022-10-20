Rachel Kearns makes shock return to Cats side

The 25 year old has worked very hard with her rehab over the past seven weeks and had impressed Cats Head Coach Dan Lowther last week ahead of their round eight game.
BACK IN: Rachel Kearns of the Cats reacts to an injury during the round one AFLW match between the Geelong Cats and the Richmond Tigers at GMHBA Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 12:59
Patrick Mulcahy

RACHEL Kearns will make a shock return for Geelong in round nine after recovering from a shoulder injury faster than expected.

The Mayo woman picked up an AC joint injury in her right shoulder in their season-opening win over Richmond. In the days after the game, Geelong’s Head AFLW Physiotherapist Erin Nelson said at the time "This will most likely be a season ending injury." Kearns was ruled out for 10-12 weeks in early September.

“Rach Kearns is breathing down my neck to try to get back into the team. She's fit, firing and ready to go for this weekend.” Kearns has been named at full forward in Geelong's side to face Adelaide on Friday.

Ailish Considine is out of the final two rounds indefinitely while recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in training in August. While Niamh Kelly, who played her 25th AFLW game last week, will start midfield for the Crows.

Meanwhile, Orlagh Lally’s AFLW season is over.

The two time All Ireland winner with Meath suffered a serious shoulder injury in training last week.

“Orlagh had a mid-week incident where she ‘subluxed’ her shoulder,” said Fremantle's senior AFLW physio Gabby Charlton.

“Orlagh’s had previous surgery on this site so we’ve consulted specialists. We’re getting a few scans and deciding on the best path for Orlagh at the moment.” Clara Fitzpatrick is out of this week’s round nine game for St Kilda after picking up a jarred knee. While, Grace Kelly’s return for the Saints is still unknown with an on-going Achilles injury.

This week’s AFLW fixtures Round Nine (all start times are IST)

Friday, October 21

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats, Unley Oval (7:40am)

Gold Coast SUNS vs. Carlton, Metricon Stadium (9:40am) 

Saturday, October 22

Collingwood vs. North Melbourne, Victoria Park (3:10am)

Sydney Swans vs. Fremantle, Henson Park (5:10am)

West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs, Mineral Resources Park (7:10am) 

Hawthorn vs. Brisbane Lions, SkyBus Stadium (9:10am)

 

Sunday, October 23

St. Kilda vs. Port Adelaide, RSEA Park (3:10am)

Richmond vs. GWS GIANTS, Mildura Sporting Precinct (5:10am) 

Melbourne vs. Essendon, Casey Fields (7:10am)

