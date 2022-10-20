Paul Nagle bows out having lived and loved the rally dream 

Motorsport

“I chased the dream and lived it,” said Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle, whose World Rally Championship co-driving career comes to an end on this weekend’s Rally Spain.

When he made his WRC debut with Donie O’Sullivan (Ford Focus WRC) in 2004, also in Spain, Nagle could scarcely have perceived his WR progression, but determination and ability made it a reality.

This rally marks the 102nd WR event for the 44-year-old, who has also soldiered on the world stage with Gareth MacHale, Kris Meeke, Barry Clarke and Andreas Mikkelsen. He spent over half of the rallies with Meeke, first in a Mini WRC and then with Citroen. Their maiden success with the French marque came in 2015 in Rally Argentina and Rally Finland a year later.

“They are just two of the many highlights, so too was third place with Craig (Breen) in this year’s Rallye Monte Carlo. It was such an honour to share the podium with our M-Sport teammate Sebastien Loeb (rally winner) and another multi-WR champion Sebastien Ogier.”

Rally Spain also provided Nagle’s last win and as the friendly Kerryman bows out, he would like to provide Breen (eighth in the shakedown) with a much-needed strong result.

With Kalle Rovanpera (22) having already wrapped up the drivers’ title - the youngest ever champion - the battle for the manufacturers’ crown is at a crucial juncture with Toyota Gazoo Racing 81 points ahead of Hyundai Motorsport. Although Toyota will fancy their chances, Thierry Neuville, aiming for a third consecutive win in Spain, could prolong the issue to next month’s final round in Japan.

Breen and Nagle spearhead the M-Sport Ford line-up. “There are two events left on tarmac to finish off the season, so we want to try and finish on a high and see if we can turn this bad luck around.” said Breen.

Down’s William Creighton (24) will make his Rally2 debut behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 - his prize for winning last year’s Junior British Rally Championship - while Tyrone’s Ryan Caldwell will compete in a Fiesta Rally4 as part of an Irish Tarmac Championship prize package. There are a total of 19 stages, eight today (Friday) all based around Costa Daurada.

Meanwhile, there is strong Motorsport Ireland representation at the final weekend of the IAME Warrior Finals (IWF22) in Le Mans. The X30 Juniors has a 140 plus entry with the Irish trio of Loughrea’s Alex O’Grady, Ballylickey’s Colin Cronin and Nass’ Jack Buckley the pick of the bunch to make Sunday’s final that will have a grid of 36 karters. In the X30 Senior, Roscommon’s Sean Hogan will also be eying up a place in the final from the 150 entry.

Motorsport Ireland hosts its annual congress on Saturday at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise. A review and assessment of the 24-month calendar (agreed at last year’s first ever congress) is likely to dominate proceedings. Clubs were permitted to forward items for the agenda, however, they were not allowed to submit any motions.