Caitlin Fryers secures Ireland's fifth medal at European Championships

Ireland's Caitlin Fryers has secured herself at least a bronze medal at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro
Caitlin Fryers secures Ireland's fifth medal at European Championships

ADDING TO THE HAUL: Ireland's Caitlin Fryers has secured herself at least a bronze medal at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro. File pic: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 13:57
Cian Locke

Ireland's Caitlin Fryers has secured herself at least a bronze medal at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The Belfast light flyweight secured a 3-2 split decision victory over her Bulgarian opponent Zlatislava Chukanova in her quarter-final bout.

Fryers, who fights out of the Immaculata Boxing Club in Belfast, was more comfortable than the final scoring suggests.

She started off very strongly as she let her shots off early. Her opponent didn't back down and traded back with the result the round was judged a 3-2 split decision win for the Irish boxer.

Fryers upped the ante in the second round, finding her range more easily and winning the round on all five cards.

This meant she could afford to ease off in the final round and she used her defensive skills to stay out of trouble.

Fryers is now the fifth Irish boxer to medal at these championships.

The previous best Irish haul was two. Fryers joins Amy Broadhurst, Christina Desmond, Michaela Walsh, and Shannon Sweeney in securing a semi-final spot here and all five will be looking to upgrade their bronze medals to at least a silver.

Ireland have three more medal opportunities later on Wednesday.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington will be in action around 3.45pm (Irish time) in her quarter-final. In the evening session, Kaci Rock will be in action around 4.30pm and Aoife O'Rourke will be in the ring around 6.15pm.

More to follow

More in this section

Aaron Hill 28/1/2021 Cork's Aaron Hill shocks Judd Trump at Northern Ireland Open
Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup - Group Stage - County Ground Taunton Andy Balbirnie celebrates Ireland’s ‘pretty special’ achievement at World Cup
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors NBA: Warriors beat Lakers to open title defence as Celtics edge 76ers
<p>INVALIDATED: Eilish McColgan’s British and European 10k record has been invalidated after organisers of the Great Scottish Run found the course was 150m short. Pic: Jacob King/PA</p>

Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.263 s