Caitlin Fryers secures Ireland's fifth medal at European Championships

Ireland's Caitlin Fryers has secured herself at least a bronze medal at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The Belfast light flyweight secured a 3-2 split decision victory over her Bulgarian opponent Zlatislava Chukanova in her quarter-final bout.

Fryers, who fights out of the Immaculata Boxing Club in Belfast, was more comfortable than the final scoring suggests.

She started off very strongly as she let her shots off early. Her opponent didn't back down and traded back with the result the round was judged a 3-2 split decision win for the Irish boxer.

Fryers upped the ante in the second round, finding her range more easily and winning the round on all five cards.

This meant she could afford to ease off in the final round and she used her defensive skills to stay out of trouble.

Fryers is now the fifth Irish boxer to medal at these championships.

The previous best Irish haul was two. Fryers joins Amy Broadhurst, Christina Desmond, Michaela Walsh, and Shannon Sweeney in securing a semi-final spot here and all five will be looking to upgrade their bronze medals to at least a silver.

Ireland have three more medal opportunities later on Wednesday.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington will be in action around 3.45pm (Irish time) in her quarter-final. In the evening session, Kaci Rock will be in action around 4.30pm and Aoife O'Rourke will be in the ring around 6.15pm.

More to follow