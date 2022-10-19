Cork's Aaron Hill shocks Judd Trump at Northern Ireland Open

Cork's Aaron Hill has shocked world number two Judd Trump at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast's Waterfront Hall. Trump had been level with the 20-year-old before Hill won the last three frames, including a break of 87.

Hill, the world number 95, shot to fame in 2020 by beating Ronnie O'Sullivan at the European Masters.

Here, he won the opening frame with a break of 52. Trump levelled the match with a brilliant century in the second.

The third frame was a scrappy affair but Hill edged it and he had the momentum from there.

A superb break of 87 in the fourth was followed by a scrappy win in the fifth to secure a 4-1 victory.

Speaking to World Snooker after the win on Tuesday evening, Hill said: “It’s an absolutely brilliant feeling.

“I stayed positive the whole match and said I’d rather go out by missing something than playing defensive. I played my own game from the get-go, attacked, played some good snooker. I’m really happy with how I got over the line.

“It means the world to me. When I had a big win against Ronnie two years ago I didn’t quite back it up because I was inexperienced. When I started losing matches after that expectations started to build. It just felt like a monkey on my shoulders, and I couldn’t get him off.

“When I dropped off the tour that kind of gave me a different perspective. When I got through Q-School it was the biggest relief ever. Hopefully now I won’t look back.”

Hill now plays Tom Ford in the last 32 on Wednesday evening.