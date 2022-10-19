Tim Young wins in style against David Hubbard at Ballinacurra

Tim Young powered his way to the third round of the Ballinacurra tournament with a line-to-line win over David Hubbard.

He opened with a huge bowl, which Hubbard missed by close to 100m. Hubbard steadied things with a big second one. Young’s reply mounted the kerb and beat it by just 50m. That proved a temporary halt on his march as he reached Brinny cross with his third to go almost a bowl clear.

Hubbard cut the odds to 50m by making Foley’s with his next, after Young had missed. Young reached Perrott’s with two great bowls from the nooks to raise a full bowl. He continued to set the pace to Innishannon cross where he was close to two bowls clear. He pushed his lead well over two bowls with two super shots up the straight.

Cian Boyle finished strongly at Whitechurch to beat All-Ireland under-18 champion, Paddy O’Donnell, in the last shot. Neither player got a good opening shot, but the tempo immediately moved up several gears. Boyle won a 20m lead with a good second bowl to Brickley’s. O’Donnell beat Kelly’s with his next, but Boyle it. Boyle got the better of the next exchange too to the top of the hill.

O’Donnell then made the middle of the wall with another big shot, but still Boyle held the lead. O’Donnell got another great bowl onto the flat. Boyle misplayed his reply and missed that by 100m and just beat it with his next. O’Donnell then reached Boula lane, which put him well over a bowl in front. Boyle brought the lead back to an even bowl with a great shot from the lane.

They were at the top of the straight in four more good bowls, with O’Donnell just a bowl in front. Boyle then played two massive bowls to the devil’s bend to cut the lead to five metres. He followed with another one to Hegarty’s to win back the lead for the last shot. He retained that momentum by easily beating O’Donnell’s last bowl.

European youth champion, Darragh Dempsey, made a blistering start at the Marsh Road where he defeated Eugene Kieran. After three massive opening shots he was two clear. On the same road Ger Connolly led from the off in a comfortable win over John Cahalane.

He opened with three great bowls to the factory entrance to go a bowl clear. He followed three more big ones to the quarry to hold that lead. They both opened the steps in another four. Connolly’s form dipped marginally when he took four to reach Ballyhilty corner. Cahalane didn’t avail of that opening as he missed in four, which left him effectively two adrift.

Liam Ronan got the better of the elements and Kieran Fitzpatrick in the Pat O’Halloran Cup final at Rosscarbery. Two huge bowls down Barry’s hill and past the priest’s house gave him almost two bowls of odds. He raised it with his next, but Fitzpatrick fought back strongly to the top of the mill hill to bring the lead under two. Another big bowl past the line restored the second bowl for Ronan.

Pete Carr won the Ulster Novice 4 final in the last shot from Shane McKenna at Grange. Carr started well and went a bowl clear to the diamond. McKenna dug in from there and had the lead whittled down to 20m facing the line. He played a good last bowl too, but it just missed the line. Carr hit back with a sublime bowl that sped past the line.

Siobhán Kelleher bowled well in her win over Martina Foley in the Mid-Cork Junior final at Castletownkenneigh. At Béal an Bláth Méabh Cunniea beat Chloë Hubbard by almost a bowl in the Munster under-12 semi-final.

Eoin McCarthy gave a very polished performance in his bowl of odds win over Conor Lucey at Ballinacurra. He made Innishannon cross in three and made sight over the bridge with his next to lead by 40m. He reached Perrott’s in three big shots from there and was up to Foley’s in two more. He had almost a bowl of odds at Brinny cross. He held that in the last four despite a strong challenge from Lucey.