Nicole Turner: more visibility changing perception of Paralympic sport

Paralympic silver medallist Nicole Turner says a sea-change in the visibility and inclusion of Paralympians in recent years is now leaving a lasting legacy to sport.

The 20-year-old S6 swimmer has been delighted to see her Irish teammates Ellen Keane and Michael McKillop involved in recent reality TV series that have showcased their athletic abilities, not disability.

And she is equally supportive of her close friend Ellie Simmonds, the UK’s five-time S6 Paralympic champion who is currently starring on Britain’s biggest TV show.

“I looked up to Ellie from a very young age, eventually competed against her and now she’s competing on Strictly Come Dancing. You will get the odd person who says ‘oh the judges are giving her the sympathy marks’ but not at all. Ellie’s an absolute fighter and doing absolutely amazing.

“She’s showing, like Ellen and Michael, that you can swim, you can dance, you can go on ‘Hell Week’ or anything you want. Just showing what you can do even if you’re small or have one arm.

“I think the change came since Rio,” Turner says. “Some people think ‘oh Paralympics, that’s a bunch of disabled athletes’ but I think it’s all about showing people what we can do, not what we can’t.

“Ellen has people coming up to her saying ‘you’re an inspiration. I didn’t think I could do this but I can’. I’d have the same; small young girls come up to me saying ‘I didn’t think there was a pathway for me but there is.’ It’s all about visibility.

“Winning a medal is special for me and my family but, when you’re in the street or the pool and a young girl comes up and says ‘I want to be like you one day’, they’re the cherished moments.

“To think I’ve had an impact on someone else’s sporting life, that they now want to get into something, that’s amazing and the way that Paralympic sport has gone in the last few years.”

Turner has just made a major lifestyle change in a bid to turn her silver medal to gold in Paris 2024.

She never sat the Leaving Cert, quitting school two years before the Tokyo Paralympics because training involved commuting from Portarlington to Blanchardstown six-days a week and twice on a Saturday.

Since then she has done a PLC course and recently started third-level, studying sports management thanks to a scholarship from TU Dublin which also includes accommodation in the capital.

She’s now much closer to the National Aquatic Arena but also has more than swimming on her plate.

“You have to be organised as an athlete but being a student-athlete you have to be even more organised. It’s very tough but it’s just about managing myself.”

Turner won two bronze medals at World Championships this year (S6 50m Butterfly and 200m IM) and says Aer Lingus’ new sponsorship of Paralympics Ireland will be a really practical help to their athletes.

“Sometimes we don’t travel because we’re limited by the cost of flights. Aer Lingus coming on board with Paralympics Ireland gives us massive opportunities to get extra training abroad or go across the world to do a competition that we never thought we’d be able to do before.”