Shannon Sweeney has guaranteed Ireland's first medal at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The Mayo woman stopped her Slovakian opponent, Nicole Durikova, in the second round of the 48kg division quarter-final on Tuesday.

The southpaw forced three standing counts from the referee, to clinch the result.

The win means Sweeney will have, at least, a bronze medal on her return to St Anne's BC.

Four more Irish boxers are slated for action today.

More to follow