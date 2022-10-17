County deciders, lots of football and NBA returns: your sport on TV this week

Here's your live sport on the telly over the next few days.
Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 17:00
Adrian Russell

Don't miss: It's one of those special weeks; yes, we have a midweek Match of The Day. Make it extra enjoyable by doing a Likely Lads on it and avoiding the scores beforehand. 

Streaming pick: After the huge success of yesterday's wet n' wild action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, we have another busy weekend of broadcasts in store this weekend - keep an eye on our live hub for details this week. 

Set the Sky box: Check out Scéalta na gCorn on Wednesday at 8:30pm. The series finishes in the rebel county of Cork, All Ireland winners in football, hurling and camogie across the decades. "A county steeped in history, Gráinne is keen to find out about some of the silverware that honour patriots such as John 'Flyer' Nyhan and his deep connection with the War of Independence and former Cork Lord Mayors Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence McSwiney." 

Documentary of the week: Last week we recommended the new Redeem Team move on Netflix. Today, we're adding this one to our watch list. 

DAZN plan to release this film about the original Ronaldo in the coming weeks. 

MONDAY 

5.30pm Sampdoria v Roma; 7.45pm Lecce v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

7.30pm France v Greece, Rugby League World Cup, BBC Red Button

7.45pm Saracens v London Irish, Cup, BT Sport 1 

8pm Charlton v Portsmouth, League 1, Sky Sports Football

8pm Villarreal v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV 

1.15am Tues, Broncos @ Chargers, NFL,  Sky Sports NFL

TUESDAY 

5am Holland v Namibia; 9am UAE v Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open, Snooker, Eurosport 1

6pm Sevilla v Valencia; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, FreeSports & LaLigaTV 

7.30pm Tonga v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup, BBC Three 

7.30pm Brighton v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Premier Sports 2 & Amazon Prime

7.45pm Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd, Premier Sports Cup, Premier Sports 1 -

7.45pm Huddersfield Town v Preston NE; Norwich City v Luton Town; Swansea City v Reading, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button.

8pm Stoke City v Rotherham Utd; West Brom v Bristol City, Championship. Sky Sports Football Red Button

8pm Blackburn v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

8.15pm Crystal Palace v Wolves, Premier League, Amazon Prime 

0.30am Wednesday 76ers @ Celtics; 3am Lakers @ Warriors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

WEDNESDAY

5am Scotland v Ireland; 9am West Indies v Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open, Snooker, Eurosport 1

5.45pm Bayern Munich v Rosengard; Zurich v Juventus; 8pm Barcelona v Benfica; Lyon v Arsenal, Women’s Champions League, DAZN 

6.15pm Motherwell v Celtic; 8.15pm Rangers v Dundee, Premier Sports Cup, Premier Sports 1

7.30pm Wales v Cook Islands, Rugby World Cup, BBC 2 

7.30pm Bournemouth v Southampton; Brentford v Chelsea; Liverpool v West Ham Utd; Newcastle Utd v Everton, Premier League, Amazon Prime 

7.45pm Birmingham v Burnley; Blackpool v Hull; Coventry v Sheffield Utd; QPR v Cardiff; Wigan v Middlesbrough, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button

8pm Millwall v Watford, Championship, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football

8pm Elche v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV 

8.15pm Manchester Utd v Tottenham, Premier League, Premier Sports 2 & Amazon Prime 

0.30am Thursday Pelicans @ Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

THURSDAY 

6am-8am BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

5am Holland v Sri Lanka; 9am UAE v Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

12.30pm-5.30pm Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf

12.45pm-5pm, 6.45pm-11pm Northern Ireland Open, snooker, Eurosport 1

5pm Sampdoria v Ascoli, Italian Cup, Premier Sports 1 

5.45pm Vllaznia v Real Madrid; Wolfsburg v St Polten; 8pm PSG v Chelsea; Roma v Slavia Prague, Women’s Champions League, DAZN 

6pm Arsenal v PSV, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 

7.30pm Fulham v Aston Villa, Premier League, Amazon Prime 

8.15pm Leicester City v Leeds Utd, Premier League, Premier Sports 1 & Amazon Prime

8pm Barcelona v Villarreal, Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV 

8pm-11pm The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf 

1.15am Friday Saints @ Cardinals, NFL Sky Sports Action

0.30am Bucks @ 76ers; 3am Clippers @ Lakers, NBA - Sky Sports Arena 

FRIDAY 

5am West Indies v Ireland; 9am Scotland v Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

6am-8am BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

11.45am-6pm, 6.45pm-10pm Northern Ireland Open, Eurosport 1

12.30pm-5.30pm Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm Benetton v Bulls, URC, Premier Sports 1 

7.30pm Mainz v Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix 

7.30pm Australia v Scotland, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 2 

7.35pm Connacht v Scarlets, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 1 

7.45pm London Irish v Gloucester, Premiership, BT Sport 1 

7.45pm Juventus v Empoli, BT Sport 3 

7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v St Pat’s, Airtricity League, RTÉ 2

4 - 8pm Ajaccio v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport

8pm Ipswich v Derby Co, League One, Sky Sports Football -

8pm US Grand Prix, F1 - Sky Sports F1 

8pm-11pm The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf

SATURDAY 

2.15am Australia v Wales; 4.45am New Zealand v Scotland, Women’s World Cup

3am Nuggets @ Warriors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

6am-8am BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

7.15am France v Fiji, Women’s World Cup, ITV4 

8am New Zealand v Australia; 12pm England v Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket 

11.30am Tottenham v Manchester City, WSL, Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase 

12.30pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Football  

12.30pm Hearts v Celtic, SPL, Sky Sports 

12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm Northern Ireland Open, Snooker, Eurosport 1
1pm-5.30pm Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf

1pm Zebre v Edinburgh, URC, Premier Sports

1.30pm-4.30pm Cheltenham, Doncaster & Newbury, ITV4

2pm Everton v Crystal, Premier League Palace, Premier Sports

2pm Exeter v Saracens, Premiership, BT Sport

3pm Lions v Glasgow, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports

5pm England v France, Rugby WC, BBC 2 

5.15pm Leinster v Munster, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 

5.15pm Sharks v Ulster, URC, Premier Sports 1 

5.30pm Valencia v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV 

5.30pm M’gladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5.05pm Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, WNL, TG4 

7pm Charles Oliveira v Islam Makhachev, UFC, BT Sport Box Office 

7.30pm New Zealand v Jamaica, World Cup, BBC Three 

2pm Cardiff v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports

7.45pm Fiorentina v Inter Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

7.45pm Galway Dornálaíocht Bheo, Boxing, TG4 

7.45pm Practice & Qualifying US Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1 

8pm Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Leinster SFC, RTÉ 2

8pm Marseille v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

8pm Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, FreeSports & LaLigaTV 

8pm The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf

11pm Spurs @ 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

 

SUNDAY 

1.30am Grizzlies @ Mavericks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena 

5.45am England v South Africa, Women’s World Cup, UTV

6am-8am BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf

11.30am Udinese v Torino, BT Sport 1 

12pm Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf

12pm Liverpool v Arsenal, WSL, BBC 2 

12pm Swansea City v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

12.45pm-4pm, 6.45pm-10pm Northern Ireland Open Final, snooker, Eurosport 1

1pm Espanyol v Elche; 3.15pm Real Betis v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Villarreal v Almería, LaLiga, Premier Sports & LaLigaTV 

1.10pm-4pm Limerick, Aintree & Wincanton, ITV4

2.30pm Dublin SHC Final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna; 4.30pm Tipp SHC Final: Kiladangan v Kilruane, TG4

2pm Southampton v Arsenal; 4.30pm Tottenham v Newcastle Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

2pm Bologna v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport 2 

2pm Ireland v Lebanon, Rugby League World Cup, BBC

3pm Dragons v Ospreys, URC, Premier Sports 1 

5pm Atalanta v Lazio, BT Sport 2

5pm NFL, Sky Sports NFL 

6.45pm Brighton v Chelsea, WSL, Sky Sports Football 

6.30pm US Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1 

7.45pm Roma v Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

7.45pm Lille v Monaco, BT Sport 2 

8pm Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, LaLiga, LA Liga TV 

8pm-11pm The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf

8.30pm Trailblazers @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena

What did we miss? Email adrian.russell@examiner.ie

