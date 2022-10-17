County deciders, lots of football and NBA returns: your sport on TV this week

: It's one of those special weeks; yes, we have a midweek Match of The Day. Make it extra enjoyable by doing a Likely Lads on it and avoiding the scores beforehand.
live hub for details this week.: After the huge success of yesterday's wet n' wild action from Páirc Uí Chaoimh, we have another busy weekend of broadcasts in store this weekend - keep an eye on our
: Check out on Wednesday at 8:30pm. The series finishes in the rebel county of Cork, All Ireland winners in football, hurling and camogie across the decades. "A county steeped in history, Gráinne is keen to find out about some of the silverware that honour patriots such as John 'Flyer' Nyhan and his deep connection with the War of Independence and former Cork Lord Mayors Tomás Mac Curtain and Terence McSwiney."
Last week we recommended the new Redeem Team move on Netflix. Today, we're adding this one to our watch list.
DAZN plan to release this film about the original Ronaldo in the coming weeks.
Sampdoria v Roma; 7.45pm Lecce v Fiorentina, Serie A, BT Sport 2
France v Greece, Rugby League World Cup, BBC Red Button
Saracens v London Irish, Cup, BT Sport 1
Charlton v Portsmouth, League 1, Sky Sports Football
Villarreal v Osasuna, La Liga, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV
, Broncos @ Chargers, NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Holland v Namibia; 9am UAE v Sri Lanka, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Northern Ireland Open, Snooker, Eurosport 1
Sevilla v Valencia; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga, FreeSports & LaLigaTV
Tonga v Papua New Guinea, Rugby League World Cup, BBC Three
Brighton v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Premier Sports 2 & Amazon Prime
Kilmarnock v Dundee Utd, Premier Sports Cup, Premier Sports 1 -
Huddersfield Town v Preston NE; Norwich City v Luton Town; Swansea City v Reading, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button.
Stoke City v Rotherham Utd; West Brom v Bristol City, Championship. Sky Sports Football Red Button
Blackburn v Sunderland, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Crystal Palace v Wolves, Premier League, Amazon Prime
Wednesday 76ers @ Celtics; 3am Lakers @ Warriors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Scotland v Ireland; 9am West Indies v Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Northern Ireland Open, Snooker, Eurosport 1
Bayern Munich v Rosengard; Zurich v Juventus; 8pm Barcelona v Benfica; Lyon v Arsenal, Women’s Champions League, DAZN
Motherwell v Celtic; 8.15pm Rangers v Dundee, Premier Sports Cup, Premier Sports 1
Wales v Cook Islands, Rugby World Cup, BBC 2
Bournemouth v Southampton; Brentford v Chelsea; Liverpool v West Ham Utd; Newcastle Utd v Everton, Premier League, Amazon Prime
Birmingham v Burnley; Blackpool v Hull; Coventry v Sheffield Utd; QPR v Cardiff; Wigan v Middlesbrough, Championship, Sky Sports Football Red Button
Millwall v Watford, Championship, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Football
Elche v Real Madrid, La Liga, LaLigaTV
Manchester Utd v Tottenham, Premier League, Premier Sports 2 & Amazon Prime
Thursday Pelicans @ Nets, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
Holland v Sri Lanka; 9am UAE v Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf
Northern Ireland Open, snooker, Eurosport 1
Sampdoria v Ascoli, Italian Cup, Premier Sports 1
Vllaznia v Real Madrid; Wolfsburg v St Polten; 8pm PSG v Chelsea; Roma v Slavia Prague, Women’s Champions League, DAZN
Arsenal v PSV, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1
Fulham v Aston Villa, Premier League, Amazon Prime
Leicester City v Leeds Utd, Premier League, Premier Sports 1 & Amazon Prime
Barcelona v Villarreal, Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV
The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf
Friday Saints @ Cardinals, NFL Sky Sports Action
Bucks @ 76ers; 3am Clippers @ Lakers, NBA - Sky Sports Arena
West Indies v Ireland; 9am Scotland v Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
Northern Ireland Open, Eurosport 1
Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf
Benetton v Bulls, URC, Premier Sports 1
Mainz v Cologne, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Mix
Australia v Scotland, Rugby League World Cup, BBC 2
Connacht v Scarlets, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 1
London Irish v Gloucester, Premiership, BT Sport 1
Juventus v Empoli, BT Sport 3
Shamrock Rovers v St Pat’s, Airtricity League, RTÉ 2
Ajaccio v PSG, Ligue 1, BT Sport
Ipswich v Derby Co, League One, Sky Sports Football -
US Grand Prix, F1 - Sky Sports F1
The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf
Australia v Wales; 4.45am New Zealand v Scotland, Women’s World Cup
Nuggets @ Warriors, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
France v Fiji, Women’s World Cup, ITV4
New Zealand v Australia; 12pm England v Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sky Sports Cricket
Tottenham v Manchester City, WSL, Sky Sports Premier League & Showcase
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool, Premier League, Sky Sports Football
Hearts v Celtic, SPL, Sky Sports
1pm-5.30pm Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf
Zebre v Edinburgh, URC, Premier Sports
Cheltenham, Doncaster & Newbury, ITV4
Everton v Crystal, Premier League Palace, Premier Sports
Exeter v Saracens, Premiership, BT Sport
Lions v Glasgow, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports
England v France, Rugby WC, BBC 2
Leinster v Munster, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports
Sharks v Ulster, URC, Premier Sports 1
Valencia v Mallorca, La Liga, Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV
M’gladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, WNL, TG4
Charles Oliveira v Islam Makhachev, UFC, BT Sport Box Office
New Zealand v Jamaica, World Cup, BBC Three
Cardiff v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports
Fiorentina v Inter Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Galway Dornálaíocht Bheo, Boxing, TG4
Practice & Qualifying US Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1
Palatine (Carlow) v St Patrick’s (Wicklow), Leinster SFC, RTÉ 2
Marseille v Lens, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga, FreeSports & LaLigaTV
The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf
Spurs @ 76ers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
Grizzlies @ Mavericks, NBA, Sky Sports Arena
England v South Africa, Women’s World Cup, UTV
BMW Championship, LPGA, Sky Sports Golf
Udinese v Torino, BT Sport 1
Mallorca Open, Sky Sports Golf
Liverpool v Arsenal, WSL, BBC 2
Swansea City v Cardiff City, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Northern Ireland Open Final, snooker, Eurosport 1
Espanyol v Elche; 3.15pm Real Betis v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Villarreal v Almería, LaLiga, Premier Sports & LaLigaTV
Limerick, Aintree & Wincanton, ITV4
Dublin SHC Final: Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna; 4.30pm Tipp SHC Final: Kiladangan v Kilruane, TG4
Southampton v Arsenal; 4.30pm Tottenham v Newcastle Utd, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
Bologna v Lecce, Serie A, BT Sport 2
Ireland v Lebanon, Rugby League World Cup, BBC
Dragons v Ospreys, URC, Premier Sports 1
Atalanta v Lazio, BT Sport 2
NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Brighton v Chelsea, WSL, Sky Sports Football
US Grand Prix, F1, Sky Sports F1
Roma v Napoli, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Lille v Monaco, BT Sport 2
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, LaLiga, LA Liga TV
The CJ Cup, Sky Sports Golf
Trailblazers @ Lakers, NBA, Sky Sports Arena