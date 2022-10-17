Bernard Dunne confirmed as new Indian boxing chief

It's 'Ireland's loss, India's gain' according to Kellie Harrington. 
GOLDEN DAYS: Ireland’s Kellie Harrington and Bernard Dunne celebrate with her gold medal. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 10:58

Bernard Dunne has taken up a new role as High Performance chief with the Boxing Federation of India, it has been confirmed.

The news comes six months after the Irish boxing legend left his role with the IABA.

Dunne resigned from the Irish boxing job after an unsigned SWOT analysis, which was critical of his performance, was circulated at board level.

Subsequently, Ireland's boxers at the Tokyo Olympics clinched gold through Kellie Harrington and a bronze thanks to Aidan Walsh.

“India has huge boxing talent and its boxers have been performing exceedingly well,” Dunne said in a statement.

“It will be a great opportunity for me to work with them and contribute to their success. I’m very excited to join the team and take the standards of Indian boxing to a new high altogether."

"Ireland's Loss, India's Gain," Harrington wrote on Twitter, "To say I am disappointed that we have lost him and we could not do our best to keep him is an understatement. Such a pity. But all the best to Bernard on this new journey."

Boxing Federation of India’s President Ajay Singh added: “We are delighted to announce Bernard Dunne as the high-performance director of the Indian team.

“He was a legendary boxer and has also done exceptionally well while working with the Ireland team. As a federation, we are focussed on doing everything that is required for our boxers to bring glory to the country.

“This is a major boost to our aim of winning medals at the Paris Olympics. With the amount of experience and success he has under his belt, he is the perfect fit for this role.

“I’m sure Dunne will guide our boxers to the next level of performance. We welcome him and wish him the best luck.”

