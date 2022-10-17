Eagles improve to 6-0; Bills finally win at Kansas City

The Philadelphia Eagles closed out another familiar outcome — their latest victory as they roll unbeaten into an off week — with a recognisable tune: “Dancing On My Own.”

Yes, the Eagles borrowed the signature anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies that they’ve blasted in the clubhouse on their way toward a spot in the National League Championship Series.

It’s a great time for Philly sports fans.

Even better for the athletes who only know how to win around here of late.

“We up! Philly’s up right now,” cornerback Darius Slay said. “We’re going up. Up, up, up. We’re going up to that room.”

Maybe the Eagles will find a Lombardi Trophy once they get to Slay’s room.

Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two of Philadelphia’s three interceptions of Cooper Rush, and the Eagles stayed undefeated with a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles held on after their 20-0 lead shrank to 20-17 early in the fourth quarter, improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2004 — when they won their first seven games and went to the Super Bowl.

“We know we’ve got to play a complete game,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “What’s exciting about being 6-0 and not having played a complete game is we know it’s coming.”

Philly put the game away with an efficient drive that took up more than half the fourth quarter. The Eagles converted three third downs and Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 7-yard touchdown. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs ripped off his helmet and slammed it in anger after the score, one final blown opportunity to make a stop and wrest the NFC East lead away from the Eagles.

The Eagles failed on the 2-point conversion and led 26-17.

The Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter and have now outscored opponents 112-27 in that quarter this season.

Meanwhile Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead toss to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 on Sunday to exact a small measure of revenge for their epic overtime loss in last year’s playoffs.

Stefon Diggs had 10 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, and Gabe Davis also had a TD catch after torching Kansas City for four of them in January, as the Bills (5-1) finally walked out of Arrowhead Stadium a winner.

Patrick Mahomes had one last chance to rally the Chiefs (4-2) in the final minute. But after an incomplete pass, Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson jumped Mahomes’ pass to Skyy Moore, picking him off with 51 seconds left.

Mahomes finished with 338 yards passing to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one in the end zone early in the game. JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Harrison Butker kicked two field goals for Kansas City, including a 62-yarder on the last play of the first half and a 44-yarder that put the Chiefs ahead 20-17 with 9:49 to play. But the Chiefs went three-and-out on their next possession, setting up the Bills’ decisive drive.

Breece Hall, Quinnen Williams and the young New York Jets are making a convincing statement to the rest of the NFL. They aren’t the same old Jets who haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the league’s longest active drought.

Hall ran for 116 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and Williams had two of New York’s four sacks against Aaron Rodgers as the Jets won their third straight, 27-10 over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“It just shows that we’re trending upwards,” said Hall, a rookie second-rounder who has quickly become a key playmaker in the offence. “I feel like a lot of people expected that it would be a surprise if we won this game, but we expected to come in and win this game.”

Their confidence was apparent from their exuberance.

“We actually had all talked about it before the game,” Hall said. “We were like, whichever one of us scores, we’ve got to do the ‘Lambeau Leap.’ Brax (Braxton Berrios) got the first one, but I don’t think there were any Jets fans on the side that he scored. So when I scored, I had to do it.” Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was seen after the game modeling one of the cheesehead hats typically worn by Packers fans as he walked around Lambeau Field.

