Neptune edge Cork derby to continue hot Super League start

University of Galway Maree and Energywise Ireland Neptune are joint-top of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, after both kept their unbeaten streaks going, with wins over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Emporium Cork Basketball respectively.

Defending champions The Address UCC Glanmire and Singleton SuperValu Brunell are the table toppers in the MissQuote.ie Super League, with 3-0 records, meanwhile.

Maree fended off their former player De’Ondre Jackson and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, defeating the current Super League holders 90-64. The hosts led from the first basket to finish, with Joe-Junior Mvuezolo top scoring with 22 points, while Daniel Jokubaitis clocked up 18 for the reigning champions.

Neptune had a strong third quarter to thank in securing the 91-87 Cork derby victory over Emporium Cork Basketball, in a thrilling game to mark their third win in as many games. The crowd were treated to a classic, with both teams having purple patches, but Colin O’Reilly’s team showed their mettle to get the win. Top scorer on the day was Nil Sabata of Neptune, with 30 points, while Jordan Blount also scored 22 of his own.

“Really competitive game between two teams that will get stronger as the season goes on," said O'Reilly.

"Both had multiple runs throughout, so it was good to timeouts late in the fourth. They have been the most consistent team the last 14 months, so to get to challenge them today was great for our development,” .

On a weekend that they wore their red kit to honour the passing of founding member Noel McCarthy, UCC Blue Demons recorded their first win of the season, 85-60 at home to Moycullen, who are still looking for that elusive first victory. Tala Fam Thiam top scored for the Cork side, with a tally of 25, followed closely by Jeremiah Moore, on 23 points.

“It was great to get our first win of the season," Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony said, "I felt week-on-week we are improving and again this coming week, we will work hard and prepare for University of Galway Maree."

On the back of a good victory against the reigning champions last weekend, Belfast Star’s unbeaten record fell on Saturday evening. In a thrilling game, Griffith College Templeogue came from behind in a ding-dong battle, to win their second game of the season, 83-78. The contest looked to be going to the wire, but Mark Keenan’s outfit managed the game well in the closing stages.

EJ Sligo All-Stars couldn’t make home court advantage count, as Killester visited on Saturday night. The visitors got ahead early in the game and Sligo All-Stars couldn’t bridge the gap from then on in a valiant performance. Killester move on to a 2-1 record thanks to the 93-84 result and the scoring exploits of Gregorio Adón, who ended up with 27.

Flexachem KCYMS recorded their first win of the season, defeating Bright St. Vincent’s 89-75, who are still without a win of their own. The game was a tight affair in the first couple of quarters, but the Kerry side established their lead in the third and didn’t let it slip. Alex Terradelles top scored for the victors with 24 points.

Brittany Byrd scores for The Address UCC Glanmire at Mardyke Arena. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions The Address UCC Glanmire clocked up 111 points on their way to beating Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 111-87. Standout on the day was new signing Brittany Byrd, with a tally of 45 points in the first three quarters, before sitting out the fourth. The victory seals a 3-0 start for the reigning champions.

Head coach Mark Scannell praised the collective effort: “Very good win, tough first half but our defence was very good for the second half. Brittany led the way with 45 points and didn’t play in the fourth quarter, but again our strength in depth was key.”

Brunell also maintained their unbeaten start, with a 72-63 road victory at University of Galway Mystics. The hosts led by double figures in the third quarter, but the visitors dug in to win. Irish international captain Edel Thornton top scored for the victors with 31 points.

Ulster University recorded their first victory of the season, beating i3PT Fr. Mathews 80-71. The visitors were narrowly behind for the majority, got ahead in the last quarter, but Ulster University finished strongly.

Coming off the back of a midweek defeat to DCU Mercy, Trinity Meteors produced a quality performance to win on the road against Killester, who had led by 12 in the second quarter. The victory hands Trinity Meteors a 2-1 record. Top scorer on the day was Killester’s Michelle Clarke on 28 points, while Trinity Meteors’ Claire Melia got 22 points of her own.

DCU Mercy picked up their second win in a week after their Wednesday victory over Trinity Meteors, defeating Waterford Wildcats 70-66 on Sunday.