Raiders' Adams charged with assault for pushing cameraman

Freelance cameraman Ryan Zebley said he had suffered whiplash, headaches and possible minor concussion as a result of the two-handed shove
Raiders' Adams charged with assault for pushing cameraman

Charged: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 10:26

Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a cameraman who stepped into his path as he exited the field following his team's 30-29 road loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

Freelance cameraman Ryan Zebley said he had suffered whiplash, headaches and possible minor concussion as a result of the two-handed shove, according to a citation issued on Wednesday in Kansas City Municipal Court.

Zebley reportedly voluntarily visited the hospital after the incident and pressed charges on Tuesday, leading the Kansas City Police Department to open an investigation.

Adams immediately apologized for the incident, saying frustration with the loss mixed with Zebley running in his way led to his reaction.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams tweeted after the game, which dropped the Raiders to 1-4.

"Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me... MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

He may still face disciplinary action from the NFL.

Adams, 29, is considered one of the league's premier offensive players.

The five-times Pro Bowl selection joined the Raiders from the Green Bay Packers in the offseason in exchange for draft picks and signed a five-year, $141 million deal that at the time made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Reuters

More in this section

Sport Ireland Institute Annual Review Launch New habits are helping Walsh turn a slow start into a real sprint
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs overturn 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders
James Hurley beats David Hegarty to win Togher Cross final  James Hurley beats David Hegarty to win Togher Cross final 
<p>FAILED TEST: Conor Benn should face a lifetime ban after failing a drugs test, according to Josh Warrington. Pic: Yui Mok/PA</p>

Josh Warrington: Conor Benn should get lifetime ban after failed drugs test

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.234 s