New habits are helping Walsh turn a slow start into a real sprint

It’s not every day you chat to an elite athlete about how they gave up the fags. Orla Walsh is not your everyday sportsperson but her transformation from party animal to Irish international cyclist involved at least one struggle that plenty can share.

Now 33, it’s seven years since she went cold turkey on a hedonistic lifestyle that embraced cigarettes, alcohol and festivals and leaned ever further into a grá for the road that began when she started using an old bike of her dad’s for the commute to college in Dublin city centre.

This ‘before and after’ backdrop has been shared by Walsh herself through her social media posts which juxtapose her as she was back then with the here and now. One split-screen image shows her swigging from a Bushmills bottle on a night out and then from a water bottle while on her bike.

Chalk and cheese.

It’s a remarkable journey but not one that was completed overnight. The smokes speak for that. She had struggled with quitting those long before the cycling and even managed it after reading a self-help book by the guru Allen Carr before taking them up again.

“But once I started cycling and training I just didn’t have any desire to poison my body," Walsh says. "I thought, ‘alright, I want to be really good at this and I’m not going to be any good at it if I keep on smoking a pack of cigarettes a day’, and then I just lost interest in it because it is just a habit.”

Her clean living now extends to a vegan diet and a base in the impossibly scenic surrounds of Aigle in Switzerland. The base for the UCI World Cycling Centre, it's overlooked by the Alps and sits just down the road from Lake Geneva. Here again she has taken the path less travelled.

Walsh started out as an endurance rider when she was brought into the Cycling Ireland ID programme but switched to the sprints a few years ago. That meant leaving the national programme behind and making for Aigle where she trains full-time with a cosmopolitan mix of others under top coach Craig Maclean.

She competes in the sprint and the 500m TT events at the World Track Championships in France this week and the hope is that she might be bumped up the list as a reserve for the Keirin as well.

“I am actually really proud… Sometimes I’m a bit hard on myself thinking ‘aw, I didn’t qualify the Keirin’ but to qualify any spot you have to be top 30 in the rankings," she adds. "That wasn’t looking too likely at the beginning of this year but I had enough consistent results throughout the season that I managed to secure a spot.

“So it does mean a lot because it’s my first Worlds where I had to actually qualify a spot. It’s different in the team pursuit where we would have got an automatic spot so I have been able to do this on my own, obviously with a lot of support, but I am proud of myself. It means a lot to be here representing Ireland as a sprinter.”

Switzerland has been good for her. Walsh's PB has dropped by two-tenths of a second in the 200m this season. That’s a serious chunk of time over that distance and time and another personal best is the focus this week at a venue that will host the Paris Olympics track meet in 2024.

She’s ten years older than many of those in the same field but comfortable with where she is at. It’s only six years since she even joined a cycling club and less than three since she concentrated on the sprints. The recent improvements will start to plateau eventually but the potential for gains is far from tapped.

“I’m just going to keep pushing and see where the limit is.”