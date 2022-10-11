James Hurley beats David Hegarty to win Togher Cross final 

James Hurley bowled impressively in the second half of the Togher Cross final to beat Munster Junior C champion David Hegarty in the last shot.

Hegarty opened with a brilliant bowl, which Hurley just beat in two. He continued to the set the pace to the cross which he made in seven to keep his lead close to a bowl. His next bowl lodged in a rainwater pool, which led to a change of direction in the score. Hurley seized this opening with a great bowl.

He followed with an equally good one to Hurley’s pillars, where he now led by close to a bowl. Hegarty rallied strongly with three great bowls past the garage, which clipped Hurley’s lead to ten metres. He followed with another big shot around the last bend, but Hurley beat it by 20. Hegarty then missed the line and Hurley beat it to score a big win against the odds.

Wayne Parkes finished strongly to win his place in the Mick-Owen McCarthy Cup final at the expense of Denis Wilmot at Bantry. Both players took a while to find their best. In those early shots Parkes tended to play his bowl to the right. Wilmot began to gain odds and was close to a bowl clear at Sweeney’s farm. Parkes improved to Casey’s cross, while Wilmot’s form dipped.

Parkes won his first lead with his shot from the cross. Wilmot picked up the pace again and levelled towards the old novice line. Parkes’ next bowl looked very tight left, but it edged out onto the road and pushed him almost a bowl clear. He held the lead from there to the finish.

John Young claimed the first place in the Hancy Hubbard Cup semi-final when he beat Thomas Boyle by a bowl at Béal na Marbh. Boyle had 40m odds after three each to the first bend. He held the lead in the next two to the top of the hill. They were at the rock in another two, with Boyle still leading. Young turned the score with a brilliant shot to Hubbard’s, which put him a bowl in front. Boyle matched him shot-for-shot from there to the line, but Young gave him no opening to close the gap.

Margaret Sexton beat Ailbhe O’Shea in the quarter-final of the Munster Junior Ladies championship at Castletownkenneigh. She made a brilliant start to reach the first cross in three and gain an early bowl of odds. O’Shea hit back with two equally good bowls to the second cross to cut the lead to ten metres. O’Shea continued to press and was level at the old pitch. She built on that momentum to edge close to a bowl clear in the second half of the straight. Sexton countered with a big second last shot, which O’Shea missed well. O’Shea closed with a big bowl past the line, but Sexton beat it comfortably.

David O’Mahony finished strongly to get past Peter Nagle at Ballinacurra. Nagle opened with a great first bowl to light from Brinny cross. That gave him a good lead, which he consolidated with an equally good second one past the nooks. O’Mahony only beat that by 20m with his third shot to fall almost a bowl behind. Nagle held that lead to Perrott’s. He made a mistake with his next one and O’Mahony gained traction to the GAA field where the lead was down to 40m. O’Mahony played a brilliant bowl over the bridge to win his first lead. He followed with another big one to go a bowl in front. He powered on to raise a second bowl between there and Cronin’s avenue.

The German FKV association, which will host the 2024 European championships, has set out an ambitious plan to secure top place at under-18. They have just launched a Champions Tour confined to players who will be eligible for the championships in two years. Each of their regions will nominate their top six male and female players to contest the tour which will run from November to May. Players are given a full schedule of dates and venues in advance and if any one event is cancelled it automatically moves to a replacement date at the end of the series.