Kansas City Chiefs overturn 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders

Despite giving up a late touchdown, the Chiefs were able to hold on for a thrilling win.
Kansas City Chiefs overturn 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders

QB1: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass. Picture: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 08:15
PA Staff

Travis Kelce scored four touchdowns to help the Kansas City Chiefs complete a thrilling 30-29 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs overturned a 17-point deficit and, despite giving up a late touchdown, were able to hold on for their fourth win through five games.

The end result was a far cry from the opening stages of the contest, with quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders offence rolling downfield on almost every opportunity.

Down 17-0, the Chiefs finally struck blood late in the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone for his first touchdown.

After both sides exchanged field goals before half-time, Kansas City exploded out of the break with two more touchdowns, while keeping the Raiders scoreless for the entire third quarter.

A field goal to open the fourth brought the Raiders back within one, but the Chiefs were able to hit back with Kelce’s fourth score to push the lead back to seven.

A defensive miscommunication then gave up a 48-yard touchdown reception to Davante Adams, but the Raiders were unable to convert the two-point attempt and ultimately ran out of time.

More in this section

Chijindu Ujah File Photos ‘I made a mistake, I’m not a cheat,’ says CJ Ujah after receiving 22-month ban
Mia Griffin 16/8/2022 Mia Griffin taking inspiration from Sam Bennett's Covid recovery
Six Day Series - Day Five - Lee Valley Velopark British Cycling criticised over new Shell deal
<p>HALTED: British driver Jamie Chadwick, who has won both previous trophies, held a 50-point lead heading into the next scheduled race at Circuit of the Americas and will again be crowned champion. File pic: Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images</p>

W Series ends early amid funding problems

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.238 s