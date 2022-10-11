Mia Griffin taking inspiration from Sam Bennett's Covid recovery

Mia Griffin wouldn’t be the first Irish cyclist to be inspired by Sam Bennett’s exploits but then the 23-year-old has a very specific reason for hoping to follow in his slipstream.

Bennett had started the Vuelta a España superbly in late August before a positive Covid test derailed his chances and, it seemed, the rest of the season. Thankfully, the Carrick-on-Suir rider has rebounded impressively.

He returned to action just over a week ago with a fifth-place finish in the Sparkassen Munsterland Giro and then brought the curtain down on his campaign over the weekend by finishing third at the Paris-Tours.

Griffin was among those to take notice.

It’s three weeks since she returned her own positive Covid test. As timing goes it was awful given she is racing for Ireland at the UCI World Track Championships in the outskirts of Paris come the end of this week.

“I saw that result from Sam and thought ‘that’s pretty cool’ because he got Covid in the Vuelta and that shows you can get back pretty quick,” said Griffin, one of six riders wearing the green at a venue that will host the 2024 Olympics.

“I was living with my boyfriend and we both got Covid at the same time and he rode the Gravel World Championships (on Sunday) and was flying, so there’s always some good things that come about that give you confidence as well.”

The parallels between Griffin's and Bennett’s seasons don’t end there.

Bennett has enjoyed some significant highs in between his battle with illness and the long road that was his return to form and fitness in the wake of a knee injury that wrote off so much of his 2021 calendar.

Griffin claimed a bronze medal at a high-class Madison World Cup race in Canada in May, and finished second in the Irish nationals road race, but her experiences at August's Europeans in Munich summed up her chaotic year aptly.

On the one hand there was a top-ten finish in the Madison, on the other the crash early in the race that turned out to be a fractured shoulder – her second of the year – and which cost her a run in the subsequent road race.

“Between everything it has been an absolute roller coaster of a season with illness and injury, my two shoulders and getting sick as well. When I can stay on my bike and when I can not get sick things go good. I just need to stay upright and stay healthy and then things seem to go well.

“This so far has been my most challenging season in terms of coming back from two separate injuries but it also showed me that it is possible to come back stronger even if you have fallen off and missed races. It doesn’t mean you won’t be in good form.”

A big winter lies beyond these Worlds given the groundwork needed to support her twin ambitions which boil down to qualification for the Paris Games on the track and her growing appreciation for the continental road circuit.

It’s too early yet to say what sort of licence her IBCT team will have next year, and where she might land, but she’s wedded to the belief that one strand supports the other and realistic as to the nature of this game.

“It’s just constantly changing and with contracts you don’t know what you will sign. It’s a bit of a waiting game with regards that and you have to weigh up your options and hope that someone sees something good in you and it can happen.”