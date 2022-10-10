A World Cup bid to El Clasico to big county finals: your sport on TV this week

Here's your live sport on the telly over the next few days. 
Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 16:35
Adrian Russell

Don't miss: Ireland are on the brink of World Cup qualification as Vera Pauw's side take on Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday night. RTÉ kick off their coverage from 7.45pm.

Streaming pick: The Irish Examiner will bring our subscribers exclusive coverage of the mouth-watering Cork SHC final between city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's on Sunday. We'll build up to the big one from 1pm and have full coverage of the Premier IHC decider between Castlemartyr and Inniscarra.  Get more detail and log in here

Set the Sky box: LaLiga chiefs failed to confer with Cork county board officials, it seems, and El Clasico has been scheduled for the same time as Rockies v the Barrs. Go figure. Catch up on the action from Madrid after the Little All-Ireland is settled. 

Documentary of the week: The Redeem Team -- the story of the 2008 USA basketball team -- has dropped on Irish Netflix.

MONDAY 

7.45pm Fiorentina v Lazio, Serie A BT Sport 1 

8pm Elche v Mallorca, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 

8pm Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Monday Night Football, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

1.15am Tuesday Raiders @ Chiefs, NFL, Sky Sports NFL 

TUESDAY 

5.45pm Maccabi Haifa v Juventus, Champions League, BT Sport 1 

7.45pm Wigan v Blackburn, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

5.45pm Copenhagen v Man City, Champions League, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 4 

7.45pm Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Women’s World Cup Qualifier, RTÉ 2 

8pm PSG v Benfica, Champions League, BT Sport 4 

8pm AC Milan v Chelsea, Champions League, BT Sport 2 

8pm Celtic v RB Leipzig, Champions League, BT Sport 3 

8pm Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg; Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid; Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla, BT Sport 6/7/8 

WEDNESDAY 

5.45pm Napoli v Ajax, Champions League, BT Sport 1 

5.45pm Atlético Madrid v Club Bruges, Champions League, BT Sport 4 

8pm Barcelona v Inter Milan, Champions League, BT Sport 4 

8pm Rangers v Liverpool, Champions League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 

8pm Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League, BT Sport 3 

8pm Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Porto; 8pm Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich; 8pm Sporting, Champions League, BT Sport 5/6/7 

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to add to his 700 club goals in midweek. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
THURSDAY 

4am The ZOZO Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

1pm-6pm Andalucia Masters, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

5.45pm Bodø/Glimt v Arsenal, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2 

5.45pm Real Betis v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 4 

8pm Lazio v SK Sturm Graz, Europa League, BT Sport 3

5.45pm Fiorentina v Hearts; Europa Conference League, BT Sport 2 

6pm-10pm Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

8pm Shamrock Rovers v Molde, Europa Conference League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4 

8pm Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia, Europa League, BT Sport 1 

8pm West Ham v RSC Anderlecht, Europa Conference League, BT Sport 2 1.15am 

1am Friday Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears, Sky Sports Action 

FRIDAY 

4am The ZOZO Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

1pm-6pm Andalucia Masters, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

6pm-10pm Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

7.30pm Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

7.35pm Connacht v Leinster, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1 

7.35pm Ospreys v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports 2 

7.45pm Sale v London Irish, English Premiership, BT Sport 1 

8pm Brentford v Brighton, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

8pm Strasbourg v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2 

8pm Rayo Vallecano v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV 

SIGN HERE: Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
SATURDAY 

3am Scotland v Australia; 5.30am USA v Japan; 8am France v England, Women’s World Cup, UTV 

3.30am-7.30am The ZOZO Championship, Sky Sports Golf 

12.30pm-5pm Andalucia Masters, Sky Sports Golf 

12.30pm Leicester v Crystal Palace, Premier League BT Sport 1 

12.30pm Rotherham Utd v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

1pm Girona v Cádiz; 3.15pm Valencia v Elche; 5.30pm Mallorca v Sevilla; 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Atlético Madrid, LaLigaTV 

1pm-5pm Ascot, Racing, UTV & Virgin Media One 

1pm Lions v Ulster; 3.05pm Sharks v Glasgow; 5.15pm Edinburgh v Benetton, URC, Premier Sports 1 

2pm Cardiff v Dragons, URC, Premier Sports 

3pm Wolves v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Premier Sports 1 

3pm Gloucester v Bristol, English Premiership, BT Sport 2 

4.30pm Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers, WNL, TG4 

5pm-9pm Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf 

5.30pm Tottenham v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

7.35pm Scarlets v Zebre, URC, Premier Sports 

7.15pm Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry, Kerry SFC semi-final, RTÉ 2 

7.30pm Claressa Shiels v Savannah Marshall, Sky Sports Arena 

7.35pm Munster v Bulls, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 1 

7.45pm Watford v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football 

From Saturday midnight Alexa Grasso v Viviane Araujo, UFC, BT Sport 1 

SUNDAY

0045 Italy v Canada, Women’s World Cup, ITV4 

1am Devin Haney v George Kambosos Jr, Sky Sports Arena 

3.15am Wales v New Zealand; 5.45am, Fiji v South Africa, Women’s World Cup, UTV 

4am The ZOZO Championship, Sky Sports Golf 

5am Sri Lanka v Namibia; 9am UAE v Holland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 7.45am Amsterdam Marathon, Eurosport 1 

11.30am Inter Milan v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

12pm Toulouse v Angers; 2pm Rennes v Lyon; 4.05pm Monaco v Clermont, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3 

12pm Man Utd v Brighton, WSL, BBC 2 

12pm Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish PL, Sky Sports Football 

12.30pm-5pm Andalucia Masters, Sky Sports Golf 

1pm Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad; 3.15pm Real Madrid v Barcelona; 5.30pm Espanyol v Real Valladolid; 8pm Real Betis v Almería, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 

1pm Harlequins v Leicester, Premiership, BT Sport 

2pm Lazio v Udinese; 5pm Napoli v Bologna, BT Sport 2 

2pm Derry City v Treaty Utd; 4.45pm Waterford v Shelbourne, FAI Cup semi-finals, RTÉ 2 

2pm Aston Villa v Chelsea; 4.30pm Liverpool v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League 

2.30pm James Stephens v Ballyhale, Kilkenny SHC final; 4.30pm Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Dublin SFC final, TG4 

2.30pm Cologne v Augsburg; 4.30pm Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football 

5pm NFL Week 5, games TBC 

6.45pm Reading v Arsenal, WSL, Sky Sports Football 

7.45pm Verona v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1 

7.45pm PSG v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2

What did we miss? Email adrian.russell@examiner.ie 

