A World Cup bid to El Clasico to big county finals: your sport on TV this week

Ireland are on the brink of World Cup qualification as Vera Pauw's side take on Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday night. RTÉ kick off their coverage from 7.45pm.
Get more detail and log in here.will bring our subscribers exclusive coverage of the mouth-watering Cork SHC final between city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's on Sunday. We'll build up to the big one from 1pm and have full coverage of the Premier IHC decider between Castlemartyr and Inniscarra.
LaLiga chiefs failed to confer with Cork county board officials, it seems, and El Clasico has been scheduled for the same time as Rockies v the Barrs. Go figure. Catch up on the action from Madrid after the Little All-Ireland is settled.
The Redeem Team -- the story of the 2008 USA basketball team -- has dropped on Irish Netflix.
Fiorentina v Lazio, Serie A BT Sport 1
Elche v Mallorca, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Monday Night Football, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
Raiders @ Chiefs, NFL, Sky Sports NFL
Maccabi Haifa v Juventus, Champions League, BT Sport 1
Wigan v Blackburn, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Copenhagen v Man City, Champions League, RTÉ 2 & BT Sport 4
PSG v Benfica, Champions League, BT Sport 4
AC Milan v Chelsea, Champions League, BT Sport 2
Celtic v RB Leipzig, Champions League, BT Sport 3
Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg; Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid; Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla, BT Sport 6/7/8
Napoli v Ajax, Champions League, BT Sport 1
Atlético Madrid v Club Bruges, Champions League, BT Sport 4
Barcelona v Inter Milan, Champions League, BT Sport 4
Rangers v Liverpool, Champions League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2
Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League, BT Sport 3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Porto; 8pm Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich; 8pm Sporting, Champions League, BT Sport 5/6/7
The ZOZO Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Andalucia Masters, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Bodø/Glimt v Arsenal, Europa League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 2
Real Betis v Roma, Europa League, BT Sport 4
Lazio v SK Sturm Graz, Europa League, BT Sport 3
Fiorentina v Hearts; Europa Conference League, BT Sport 2
Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Shamrock Rovers v Molde, Europa Conference League, Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia, Europa League, BT Sport 1
West Ham v RSC Anderlecht, Europa Conference League, BT Sport 2 1.15am
Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears, Sky Sports Action
The ZOZO Championship, PGA Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Andalucia Masters, European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
Schalke 04 v Hoffenheim, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
Connacht v Leinster, URC, RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 1
Ospreys v Stormers, URC, Premier Sports 2
Sale v London Irish, English Premiership, BT Sport 1
Brentford v Brighton, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
Strasbourg v Lille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2
Rayo Vallecano v Getafe, La Liga, LaLigaTV
Scotland v Australia; 5.30am USA v Japan; 8am France v England, Women’s World Cup, UTV
The ZOZO Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Andalucia Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Leicester v Crystal Palace, Premier League BT Sport 1
Rotherham Utd v Huddersfield Town, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Girona v Cádiz; 3.15pm Valencia v Elche; 5.30pm Mallorca v Sevilla; 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Atlético Madrid, LaLigaTV
Ascot, Racing, UTV & Virgin Media One
Lions v Ulster; 3.05pm Sharks v Glasgow; 5.15pm Edinburgh v Benetton, URC, Premier Sports 1
Cardiff v Dragons, URC, Premier Sports
Wolves v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Premier Sports 1
Gloucester v Bristol, English Premiership, BT Sport 2
Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers, WNL, TG4
Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour, Sky Sports Golf
5.30pm Tottenham v Everton, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
Scarlets v Zebre, URC, Premier Sports
Feale Rangers v Mid Kerry, Kerry SFC semi-final, RTÉ 2
Claressa Shiels v Savannah Marshall, Sky Sports Arena
Munster v Bulls, URC, TG4 & Premier Sports 1
Watford v Norwich City, Championship, Sky Sports Football
Alexa Grasso v Viviane Araujo, UFC, BT Sport 1
Italy v Canada, Women’s World Cup, ITV4
Devin Haney v George Kambosos Jr, Sky Sports Arena
Wales v New Zealand; 5.45am, Fiji v South Africa, Women’s World Cup, UTV
The ZOZO Championship, Sky Sports Golf
Sri Lanka v Namibia; 9am UAE v Holland, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 7.45am Amsterdam Marathon, Eurosport 1
Inter Milan v Salernitana, Serie A, BT Sport 1
Toulouse v Angers; 2pm Rennes v Lyon; 4.05pm Monaco v Clermont, Ligue 1, BT Sport 3
Man Utd v Brighton, WSL, BBC 2
Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish PL, Sky Sports Football
Andalucia Masters, Sky Sports Golf
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad; 3.15pm Real Madrid v Barcelona; 5.30pm Espanyol v Real Valladolid; 8pm Real Betis v Almería, LaLiga, LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1
Harlequins v Leicester, Premiership, BT Sport
Lazio v Udinese; 5pm Napoli v Bologna, BT Sport 2
Derry City v Treaty Utd; 4.45pm Waterford v Shelbourne, FAI Cup semi-finals, RTÉ 2
Aston Villa v Chelsea; 4.30pm Liverpool v Man City, Premier League, Sky Sports Premier League
James Stephens v Ballyhale, Kilkenny SHC final; 4.30pm Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Dublin SFC final, TG4
Cologne v Augsburg; 4.30pm Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, Sky Sports Football
NFL Week 5, games TBC
Reading v Arsenal, WSL, Sky Sports Football
Verona v AC Milan, Serie A, BT Sport 1
PSG v Marseille, Ligue 1, BT Sport 2