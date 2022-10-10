A World Cup bid to El Clasico to big county finals: your sport on TV this week

Don't miss: Ireland are on the brink of World Cup qualification as Vera Pauw's side take on Scotland in Glasgow on Tuesday night. RTÉ kick off their coverage from 7.45pm.

Streaming pick: The Irish Examiner will bring our subscribers exclusive coverage of the mouth-watering Cork SHC final between city rivals Blackrock and St Finbarr's on Sunday. We'll build up to the big one from 1pm and have full coverage of the Premier IHC decider between Castlemartyr and Inniscarra. Get more detail and log in here.