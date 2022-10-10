Spike O'Sullivan reissues appeal for historic title fight with new champ Dennis Hogan

Gary Spike O'Sullivan has reissued his appeal for a title fight with Dennis Hogan, after the Australia-based Kildare man won the IBO super-welterweight championship Down Under at the weekend.

'Hurricane' Hogan (37) finally lifted a world belt after two previous unsuccessful attempts, taking the decision from two of the three judges (114-114 the other) over England's Sam Eggington after a tremendous 12-round battle in Newcastle, New South Wales.

"I've been through the biggest obstacles," said Hogan. "Winning this is a sign for everybody to keep persisting, keep believing."

Before the fight, Corkman O'Sullivan had issued an appeal to both men, via his Irish Examiner column that the winner defend the title against him.

"I don’t just want the winner — I better bloody get him.

"A few weeks back I called out both Dennis and Sam and said I wanted to fight whoever came out on top. It wasn’t a flyer or a stunt or a joke. I was deadly serious and to be fair to Dennis especially, it was taken seriously. From what I’ve heard back, I’m starting to feel good that both camps will be true to their word (or at least their hints) and put that belt up for grabs with me on the other side of the ring next time.

"Imagine me against Dennis? That would be something truly historic — two Irishmen fighting one another for a world title. I’ve had a wee look back through the history books and don’t think it’s ever happened before."

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 08: Dennis Hogan (white shorts) competes in his World Title bout against Sam Eggington during the Super Saturday No Limit Boxing event at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 8, 2022 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Peter Lorimer/Getty Images)

And O'Sullivan has since reissued the appeal via Twitter, in congratulating Hogan on his win. "Congratulations @dennis_h_hogan now let's make history."

Hogan has previously indicated his readiness to fight O'Sullivan, with suggestions the fight could take place in Ireland, potentially on a Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano undercard. And speaking to Australia media after Saturday's fight, he signalled an intention to come home.

"I'll have a defence back in Ireland, we’ll chat about a defence against someone from Ireland."

Before the fight, O'Sullivan emphasised his admiration for Hogan's career.

"I couldn’t have more respect for Dennis, even though he’s from Kildare. He’s gone around the world for a shortcut and carved out a brilliant career for himself, mostly fighting out of Australia but he’s boxed in the States, Mexico and Germany too. I respect the hell out of that attitude.

"Denis will fight me next because I’m sure he’s a man of his word."