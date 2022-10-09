Teenager Dunne secures Formula 4 title

Motorsport

Offaly teenager Alex Dunne (16) has secured the British Formula 4 Championship after his only rival British driver Ollie Gray saw his hopes of the title evaporate in qualifying for the season’s final race at Brands Hatch.

Dunne, who won 11 races, actually skipped the event in order to race in the Italian F4 series in Monza with US Racing. He said: "What an honour it is. It's been a really incredible year with Hitech GP, breaking the record for most wins in a single season. Coming into this year, we knew it was definitely going to be possible, I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved as a team."

Dunne has already been chosen by the Italian Automobile Federation to join its annual Ferrari Driver Academy scouting camp.

Meanwhile, Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Watergrasshill co-driver Padraig O’Donovan won the Laois Rallysprint on the grounds of Stradbally Hall. They finished 11.5 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta R5 Carlow’s David Condell and his Laois co-driver Liam Grant.

Tommy Moffett (Toyota Aygo) led the Junior category all through and finished thirty seconds ahead of the Peugeot 107 of Cavan’s Danny Brady.

Due to the tragedy in Creeslough, the Donegal Harvest Rally, based in nearby Gortahork, that was due to take place on Saturday, was postponed by the organising Donegal Motor Club in consultation with Motorsport Ireland.