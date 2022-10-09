Teenager Dunne secures Formula 4 title

Dunne has already been chosen by the Italian Automobile Federation to join its annual Ferrari Driver Academy scouting camp.
Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 15:06
Martin Walsh

Motorsport

Offaly teenager Alex Dunne (16) has secured the British Formula 4 Championship after his only rival British driver Ollie Gray saw his hopes of the title evaporate in qualifying for the season’s final race at Brands Hatch. 

Dunne, who won 11 races, actually skipped the event in order to race in the Italian F4 series in Monza with US Racing. He said: "What an honour it is. It's been a really incredible year with Hitech GP, breaking the record for most wins in a single season. Coming into this year, we knew it was definitely going to be possible, I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved as a team."

Dunne has already been chosen by the Italian Automobile Federation to join its annual Ferrari Driver Academy scouting camp.

Meanwhile, Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Watergrasshill co-driver Padraig O’Donovan won the Laois Rallysprint on the grounds of Stradbally Hall. They finished 11.5 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta R5 Carlow’s David Condell and his Laois co-driver Liam Grant.

Tommy Moffett (Toyota Aygo) led the Junior category all through and finished thirty seconds ahead of the Peugeot 107 of Cavan’s Danny Brady.

Due to the tragedy in Creeslough, the Donegal Harvest Rally, based in nearby Gortahork, that was due to take place on Saturday, was postponed by the organising Donegal Motor Club in consultation with Motorsport Ireland.

More in this section

Betway UK Championship - Day Four - York Barbican Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters
Japan F1 GP Auto Racing Max Verstappen claims pole for Japanese Grand Prix as he bids to wrap up title
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn press conference at Glaziers Hall Chris Eubank Jr continues Conor Benn attacks after grudge match postponed
<p>TO THE MAX: Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is still the world champion (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)</p>

Max Verstappen crowned F1 world champion amid confusion after victory in Japan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.186 s