Chris Eubank Jr continues Conor Benn attacks after grudge match postponed
The clash between Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn has been postponed (Steven Paston/PA)
Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 11:51
Duncan Bech

Chris Eubank Jr has continued to attack Conor Benn on social media after a failed drugs test by his rival resulted in Saturday’s grudge match being postponed.

The 157lbs catchweight fight at the O2 Arena was called off after it was revealed that last month Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels in men.

Eubank Jr reacted angrily upon hearing the news, saying on Twitter that “Conor got caught using an illegal substance so the fight is off. Can’t believe it. He has escaped his schooling… for now.”

The 33-year-old has followed that up with two more digs at Benn, who insists he is a “clean athlete”.

“Just got back to my hotel room to be greeted by another random drugs test… which as always I’m happy to take. 10 years & never failed one,” Eubank Jr said.

In another escalation in his war of words, he posted a video of Benn criticising Jarrell Miller after his 2019 bout against Anthony Joshua was cancelled because the American had tested positive for multiple prohibited substances.

“The biggest night of your life, the biggest fight of your career and you get tested positive for a banned substance….it baffles me,” Benn said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I’m not even at world level and my nutritionist has a go at me for taking vitamin c tablets if they haven’t been tested. So the team he’s got round him should say ‘listen, check all of your substances, you’re earning a few good quid here. Why put that at risk?’.”

Eubank accompanied the video with the remark, “I mean I really just don’t have any words at this point”.

