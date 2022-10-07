Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night.

“It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.

The game featured seven field goals, a dozen punts, 25 third-down stops, four interceptions and six fumbles — none of which were recovered by the otherwise disruptive defenses.

“Our defense played lights out,” said Ryan, who emerged victorious despite getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far this season, throwing a pair of interceptions to Caden Sterns and fumbling for the 10th time this season.

“We need to play better for sure, but I’m proud of the guys,” Ryan said. “Wins are what we need. We’re right in the mix. ... I thought the two drives at the end showed a lot of guys. You just keep battling — and it helps when your defense is shutting them down, too.”

Gilmore also intercepted Wilson’s pass just before the 2-minute mark of the fourth quarter to set up Chase McLaughlin’s tying field goal with 5 seconds left.

“That’s the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment,” Colts coach Frank Reich said about Gilmore. “Isn’t it awesome you can have a game like that and still win?” McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each yet featured zero touchdowns.