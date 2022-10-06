Benn-Eubank fight finally called off after legal wrangling 

Boxing’s latest crisis lurched haphazardly and belatedly towards a modicum of good sense on Thursday afternoon when the promoter Eddie Hearn finally conceded that Conor Benn’s fight against Chris Eubank Jr will be postponed.
After trying to overturn the British Boxing Board of Control’s ruling that the bout in London on Saturday is “prohibited”, in the wake of Benn testing positive for clomifene, Hearn’s company Matchroom confirmed that the bout was off.
Benn had failed a drug test carried out two weeks ago by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency but Hearn initially refused to accept defeat. He mounted a vigorous legal challenge to the board’s decision despite the fact that Benn, whom he promotes, was found to have traces of the fertility drug, which can significantly boost levels of testosterone, in his system. Clomifene is banned by Vada and the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The British governing body had released a short statement on Wednesday afternoon in which they stressed that the bout could not proceed “as it is not in the interests of boxing”. Benn argued he was “a clean athlete” and he and Eubank Jr indicated that they were ready to fight on Saturday.
Hearn and Benn’s defence centred on the claim that his B sample has yet to be tested, that he had been clear in all Ukad tests and that the Board of Control has not suspended him.
At least there is some relief in the postponement but the real damage done to boxing’s already tattered reputation will become clearer in the days and weeks ahead.