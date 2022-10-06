Benn-Eubank fight finally called off after legal wrangling 

Boxing’s latest crisis lurched haphazardly and belatedly towards a modicum of good sense on Thursday afternoon when the promoter Eddie Hearn finally conceded that Conor Benn’s fight against Chris Eubank Jr will be postponed.

After trying to overturn the British Boxing Board of Control’s ruling that the bout in London on Saturday is “prohibited”, in the wake of Benn testing positive for clomifene, Hearn’s company Matchroom confirmed that the bout was off.