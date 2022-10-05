Conor Benn returns adverse finding in anti-doping test ahead of Eubank fight

Boxer Conor Benn has returned an 'adverse analytical finding' in a random ant-doping test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

Eddie Hearn's Matchroom boxing have issued a statement confirming the test result but said Saturday's eagerly awaited fight with Chris Eubank Jr will still go ahead with the statement saying both boxers 'wish to proceed with the bout'.

The B sample has yet to be tested and Benn has since passed a doping control test carried out by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

In a statement Matchroom Boxing said: "We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

"Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

"Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday."