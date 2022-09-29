Tyson Fury gives Anthony Joshua a new deadline but demands ‘get it signed today’

Fury’s initial deadline of 5pm on Monday came and went without a deal being finalised for a December 3 bout, despite main terms including a 60-40 purse split in the WBC champion’s favour being agreed.
Tyson Fury, left, has demanded Anthony Joshua sign their fight contract on Thursday (PA)
Thu, 29 Sep, 2022 - 11:19
David Charlesworth

Tyson Fury claimed there are no more roadblocks for a proposed world heavyweight title showdown against Anthony Joshua but insisted his British rival had to sign the fight contract on Thursday.

While it was thought the hold-up was down to the broadcasters, Fury says he was persuaded to carry on negotiations by promoter Frank Warren and asserted BT Sport, DAZN and ESPN have come to a resolution.

But Fury has issued another ultimatum, having first issued the challenge earlier this month despite Joshua losing three of his last five fights, including back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

“Joshua, the ball is really in your court,” Fury said on his social channels. “If you’re a man and you’ve got any sort of dignity and pride about you, you’ll get this contract signed today.

“This is it, there is no more days, weeks, months. You’ve had the contract now for over two weeks and you still haven’t signed it.

“I’m chucking you a massive bone but I know I can punch your face in so I’m willing to give you an opportunity.

“There’s nothing more to do, everyone is happy, get your team on to mine, they will be available all day, like they’ve been available for the last two weeks. Get this contract signed today.”

furyPlace: UK
Tyson Fury, left, risks “riling the hopes of a nation” by not fighting Anthony Joshua, right, according to one former boxer (PA)

Johnny Nelson: Fury becoming ‘boy that cried wolf’ after calling off Joshua bout

