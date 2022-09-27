Alfa Romeo retain Zhou Guanyu for 2023 season

Zhou, who survived a terrifying first-corner crash at July’s British Grand Prix, has scored on three occasions in his rookie season.
IMPRESSIVE DEBUT SEASON: Alfa Romeo’s Guanyu Zhou has been retained for a second year. Pic: David Davies/PA

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 11:46
Philip Duncan

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu has been retained by Alfa Romeo for 2023.

Zhou, who survived a terrifying first-corner crash at July’s British Grand Prix, has scored on three occasions in his rookie season.

He will partner Lewis Hamilton’s former Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas for a second campaign.

Zhou Guanyu survived a horror crash at Silverstone in July (Tim Goode/PA)

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, Zhou, 23, said: “I am happy and grateful Alfa Romeo for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season.

“Making it to Formula One was a dream come true and the feeling of competing for the first time in a race will live with me forever.

“The team has been incredibly supportive, welcoming me from day one and helping me adapt to the most complex series in motorsport.

“There is more that I want to achieve in this sport and with the team, and the hard work we have put together since the start of the year is just the first step towards where we want to be next season.

“There is still a lot to learn, a lot to develop, but I am confident in our work and I am looking forward to the next chapter of our story together.”

Zhou’s stay with Alfa Romeo leaves only Williams, Alpine and Haas to confirm their line-ups for next year.

